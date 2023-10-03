 

Blueface Sentenced to Three Years Probation in Las Vegas Shooting Case

The 26-year-old Los Angeles rapper, who was arrested back in November 2022, receives the sentence after pleading guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure in July.

AceShowbiz - Blueface managed to avoid jail time in his Las Vegas shooting case. The "Thotiana" emcee has been sentenced to three years probation after entering a guilty plea.

The 26-year-old, born Johnathan Porter, pleaded guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure in July. As a part of the plea deal, the rapper is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs, possess weapons, or contact the victim.

Blueface will also have to avoid the Las Vegas Strip and the city's downtown area, except for work-related business.

Responding to the sentencing, Blueface's lawyer, Kristina M. Wildeveld, said in a statement, "This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation." The attorney added, "We were pleased that the Court followed the negotiations of the parties in this matter… Mr. Porter is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life."

Kristina went on to note that there was "a strange moment" during the sentencing hearing on Monday, October 2. "The complaining witness raised his phone to take a selfie with Mr. Porter from the lectern as he was finishing his victim impact statement," she claimed. "That was a first for us in our decades of litigation advocacy."

