 

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'
Instagram
Music

The Hayley Williams-fronted band are set to release an album full of remixes and collaborations to tide fans over while they are working on their brand new LP.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paramore have confirmed plans for an "almost remix" album "Re: This Is Why". The "Misery Business" rockers began teasing a new release last week to coincide with the first anniversary of the record's title track, and the collection will feature reimaginings, remixes, rewritten songs, and collaborations.

The new version of the record is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 6.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the band announced, "We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6."

  Editors' Pick

The tracklist is yet to be confirmed, but fans have already been speculating who could be involved. At the moment, the main theories are that Romy from The xx will appear on a fresh version of "Liar", with Remi Wolf - who will support Paramore on tour in Australia and New Zealand next month - expected to be joining on "You First".

Meanwhile, singer Hayley Williams recently confirmed she and her bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York have started work on their seventh studio album. She told fans in Discord, "Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things. We've been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process."

The group are set to hit the road across the UK and Europe in May 2024 as they support Taylor Swift on her ongoing Eras Tour.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Kerry Katona to Confront Her Dark Past in Therapy
Related Posts
Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

Paramore Cancels 3 More Shows After Pulling Out of San Francisco Concert at Last Minute

Paramore Cancels 3 More Shows After Pulling Out of San Francisco Concert at Last Minute

Fans Express Disappointment After Paramore Canceled San Francisco Show at Last Minute

Fans Express Disappointment After Paramore Canceled San Francisco Show at Last Minute

Paramore Apologize After Scolding Fans When Brawl Erupted as Man Assaulted Women at Their Concert

Paramore Apologize After Scolding Fans When Brawl Erupted as Man Assaulted Women at Their Concert

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Kerry Katona to Confront Her Dark Past in Therapy
  • Oct 03, 2023

Kerry Katona to Confront Her Dark Past in Therapy

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors
  • Oct 03, 2023

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'
  • Oct 03, 2023

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'

Mariah Carey Allegedly 'Furious' After Cher Announces Christmas Album
  • Oct 03, 2023

Mariah Carey Allegedly 'Furious' After Cher Announces Christmas Album

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert
  • Oct 03, 2023

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Most Read
Ice Spice Reacts After Almost Getting Lit Up on Fire on Stage
Music

Ice Spice Reacts After Almost Getting Lit Up on Fire on Stage

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show

Graham Coxon Admits Blur's Selt-Titled Album Was Meant to 'Kill Any Stink of Britpop'

Graham Coxon Admits Blur's Selt-Titled Album Was Meant to 'Kill Any Stink of Britpop'

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Green Day Hint at Comeback Song

Green Day Hint at Comeback Song

Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl

Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl

Doja Cat's 'Scarlet' Fails to Dethrone Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' on Billboard 200

Doja Cat's 'Scarlet' Fails to Dethrone Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' on Billboard 200

Mariah Carey Allegedly 'Furious' After Cher Announces Christmas Album

Mariah Carey Allegedly 'Furious' After Cher Announces Christmas Album

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'

Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'