Paramore Confirm Remix Album 'Re: This Is Why'

The Hayley Williams-fronted band are set to release an album full of remixes and collaborations to tide fans over while they are working on their brand new LP.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paramore have confirmed plans for an "almost remix" album "Re: This Is Why". The "Misery Business" rockers began teasing a new release last week to coincide with the first anniversary of the record's title track, and the collection will feature reimaginings, remixes, rewritten songs, and collaborations.

The new version of the record is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 6.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the band announced, "We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6."

The tracklist is yet to be confirmed, but fans have already been speculating who could be involved. At the moment, the main theories are that Romy from The xx will appear on a fresh version of "Liar", with Remi Wolf - who will support Paramore on tour in Australia and New Zealand next month - expected to be joining on "You First".

Meanwhile, singer Hayley Williams recently confirmed she and her bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York have started work on their seventh studio album. She told fans in Discord, "Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things. We've been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process."

The group are set to hit the road across the UK and Europe in May 2024 as they support Taylor Swift on her ongoing Eras Tour.

