Usher Opens Up Hurdles to Keep Cool With Exes

The 44-year-old 'Yeah' hitmaker and father of four admits in a new interview that 'it's not always easy' to keep his relationships with his exes on good terms.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher insists he tries to stay "cool" with his exes. But the "OMG" singer, who has four children with two women including his current partner Jenn Goicoechea, also admitted keeping the relationships on good terms has its hurdles. He told The Sun, "It's not always easy, but I try to keep everything cool."

Usher has 15-year-old son Usher (a.k.a. Cinco) V, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, as well as a daughter, Sovereign Bo, three, and a one-year-old son, Sire Castrello, with Jenn.

The 44-year-old "Love in This Club" singer added in a chat in Paris where he is doing a residency being seen as a trial run for his upcoming Super Bowl half-time performance he loves going into an audience and serenading female fans. Usher said, "It's a real R&B thing to do, to get down into the audience and serenade a woman, make her feel comfortable, dance with her.

"But when you see people like The Boss do it, when (Bruce Springsteen) goes into the audience and gives you that energy and takes a beer and chugs the beer and drops it down then goes into the next song, it's like, 'Oh my God.' Seeing Springsteen do that was exciting. I was like, 'Oh man, that's cool,' I want some of that," he continued.

He added he loves keeping fit, saying the "single most important piece of advice" he can give middle-aged men is to stick to an exercise regime. Usher said, "Every day, I'm working out on my days off. Today I went running because I wanted to get out and smell the fresh air, but I try to be as consistent as I can and physically keep myself ready and prepared for whatever is coming."

"As a performer, I'm dancing and singing, I'm skating. It's a totally different experience, because I'm singing and skating and remembering choreography, and trying not to fall," he shared. "I love fitness. I love the fact I can do something that keeps me young and if I have any advice it would be to take care of your body because you don't get it back. It's very important, man. That's been key to being able to sustain as long as I have."

