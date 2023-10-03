 

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason
Instagram
Celebrity

While her rapper husband is holding a star-studded fundraising auction, the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker reportedly spends the evening in a penthouse at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles appeared to have hidden while Jay-Z hosted a star-studded gala. While her rapper husband was holding a casino charity event, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker reportedly chose to do so for a specific reason.

Speaking to Page Six, a source spilled that the 42-year-old iconic singer did not show up and enjoy the event with other famous stars since she wanted to rest on Saturday night, September 30. She needed to save her energy before performing for her devotees at the final stop of her "Renaissance" world tour in Kansas City.

According to the insider, Queen Bey spent the evening privately in a penthouse at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Meanwhile, the charity auction for Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance gala took place below the penthouse. The insider and other sources revealed to the outlet that she and her husband arrived at the venue by a helicopter.

  Editors' Pick

In contrast, it was previously reported that the "Halo" singer was expected to make an appearance at the gala. Furthermore, there was speculation that she was at the event. An eyewitness told the outlet that an announcer of the blackjack tournament asked if she was "here somewhere" while explaining rules of the tournament.

The casino night was attended by many famous stars. Among them were Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Travis Scott (II), La La Anthony, Dez Bryant, Jack Harlow, Alex Rodriguez, Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Quavo, Lil Durk, French Montana and Lil Baby.

The first-ever REFORM Alliance Casino Royale was held before Beyonce made an official announcement that she is releasing "Renaissance" concert film titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce". She unleashed the first trailer for the movie shortly after taking the stage in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 1.

According to the synopsis of the film, Queen Bey's devotees can expect to watch "the journey of 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR', from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Earns Mixed Reaction After Walking for Mugler Runway at PFW

Usher Opens Up Hurdles to Keep Cool With Exes
Related Posts
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Latest News
Idris Elba Goes to Therapy to Deal With 'Unhealthy' Working Habits
  • Oct 03, 2023

Idris Elba Goes to Therapy to Deal With 'Unhealthy' Working Habits

Usher Opens Up Hurdles to Keep Cool With Exes
  • Oct 03, 2023

Usher Opens Up Hurdles to Keep Cool With Exes

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs
  • Oct 03, 2023

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason
  • Oct 03, 2023

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Paris Hilton Earns Mixed Reaction After Walking for Mugler Runway at PFW
  • Oct 03, 2023

Paris Hilton Earns Mixed Reaction After Walking for Mugler Runway at PFW

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event
  • Oct 03, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets