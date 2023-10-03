Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Instagram Celebrity

While her rapper husband is holding a star-studded fundraising auction, the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker reportedly spends the evening in a penthouse at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles appeared to have hidden while Jay-Z hosted a star-studded gala. While her rapper husband was holding a casino charity event, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker reportedly chose to do so for a specific reason.

Speaking to Page Six, a source spilled that the 42-year-old iconic singer did not show up and enjoy the event with other famous stars since she wanted to rest on Saturday night, September 30. She needed to save her energy before performing for her devotees at the final stop of her "Renaissance" world tour in Kansas City.

According to the insider, Queen Bey spent the evening privately in a penthouse at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Meanwhile, the charity auction for Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance gala took place below the penthouse. The insider and other sources revealed to the outlet that she and her husband arrived at the venue by a helicopter.

In contrast, it was previously reported that the "Halo" singer was expected to make an appearance at the gala. Furthermore, there was speculation that she was at the event. An eyewitness told the outlet that an announcer of the blackjack tournament asked if she was "here somewhere" while explaining rules of the tournament.

The casino night was attended by many famous stars. Among them were Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Travis Scott (II), La La Anthony, Dez Bryant, Jack Harlow, Alex Rodriguez, Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Quavo, Lil Durk, French Montana and Lil Baby.

The first-ever REFORM Alliance Casino Royale was held before Beyonce made an official announcement that she is releasing "Renaissance" concert film titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce". She unleashed the first trailer for the movie shortly after taking the stage in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 1.

According to the synopsis of the film, Queen Bey's devotees can expect to watch "the journey of 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR', from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

