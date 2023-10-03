Paris Hilton Earns Mixed Reaction After Walking for Mugler Runway at PFW

Instagram Celebrity

The 42-year-old hotel heiress struts her stuff in an all-black futuristic ensemble at the French fashion house's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection show alongside Angela Bassett.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton joined the star-studded affair at Mugler's show during Paris Fashion Week. The hotel heiress walked the French fashion house's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection runway on Monday, October 2 alongside Angela Bassett.

For the occasion, Paris strutted her stuff in an all-black futuristic ensemble. The fashion mogul flaunted her figure in a high-neck top, corset bodice and miniskirt featuring not one, but two thigh-high slits.

The mom of one completed her look with black kitten heels and carried a sleek leather handbag. As for her blonde hair, the "Stars Are Blind" singer slicked it back into a bun to emphasize the dress' razor-sharp neckline.

Videos from the event featured Paris confidently modeling the look, walking the catwalk with a little bit bounce. Upon watching the clips, fans were not really impressed. "The walk is…frightening," one Instagram user commented. Another joked, "This Me drunk AF trying to walk normal pass a bunch of people."

"That walk needs some assistance," one person noted. "Y'all gotta start making these celebrities go through runway training… seriously. Back then they would never let someone on a runway walking in cursive !" another said.

"Her body looks really nice, but the walk," someone wrote. "She walking like her shoes loose or too big," one person said. Echoing the theory, another penned, "The shoes are a problem."

However, some others showered Paris with praise. "Legs!!!! U can tell she been gym," a fan gushed. "Paris Hilton have legs like this? I'm shocked she may not know how to walk but baybayyyyyy that's a pair of gym legs that cannot be bought. Sis worked in the gym for this and I applaud her this is not an easy task," another comment read.

Paris wasn't the only one who was dragged for her runway walk. Recently, Kendall Jenner was mocked after the model walked for Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 28. She was also slammed for her "atrocious" walk at Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

You can share this post!