 

Dave Portnoy Accuses NFL of 'Simping' for Taylor Swift Amid Travis Kelce Romance Rumors

While watching the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets, the Barstool Sports founder reacts to the NFL obsessing over the 'All Too Well' hitmaker, who is cheering on the football athlete.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Portnoy has called out the NFL for obsessing over Taylor Swift. The Barstool Sports founder accused the football league of "simping" for the "All Too Well" hitmaker as she has been romantically linked to football player Travis Kelce.

The 46-year-old, who claimed to be one of Taylor's fans, did not hesitate to give his reaction to the matter via X, formerly known as Twitter. On Sunday night, October 1, he simply penned in a tweet, "This is nuts. The NFL is simping for Taylor."

Dave also expressed his thoughts on why Taylor appeared to have enjoyed supporting Travis at his game. In a follow-up tweet, Dave wrote, "3 plays in. 'I can see why Taylor likes going. He has the ball all the time.' "

Dave Portnoy Tweets

Dave Portnoy reacted via X to the NFL obsessing over Taylor Swift.

"There is almost too much stuff going on for a Swiftie, a football fan and somebody who bet 25k on chiefs and has Kelce on my fantasy team," Dave further pointed out in a third tweet. He also uploaded a video of a TV screen displaying the game.

Not stopping there, Dave additionally discussed actress Blake Lively watching the game with her pal Taylor. "Facts. Blake Lively out here cheering for the Chiefs like she grew up in Overland Park Missouri," he stated. He was replying to a tweet that read, "Taylor called up all her friends like 2 weeks ago and said 'hey, Im in the mood to get really into football. Do it with me' And they did!!!"

Dave's tweets came after Taylor showed her support for her rumored beau Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets. The singer watched it with her group of famous stars, including Sophie Turner, Blake and Ryan Reynolds. The A-list squad was also pictured hanging out with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy in the VIP area at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This was not the first time Taylor attended Travis' NFL game. Taylor was spotted cheering on Travis at his September 24 game, which took place at the Arrowhead Stadium. During the game, she sat next to his mother Donna Kelce. She was seen excitedly clapping her hands and raising them up in the air. At that time, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete was playing against the Chicago Bears.

