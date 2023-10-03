Taylor Swift's 'Deadpool 3' Cameo Rumors Heat Up Following Her Sighting With the Movie's Gang

Cover Images/20th Century Fox/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Movie

Social media users are more convinced that the 'Anti-Hero' singer will join the cast of the third 'Deadpool' movie after she watched an NFL game with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift just cannot be separated from the "Deadpool 3" gang. Speculation mounts that she will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming movie following her sighting with the cast of the superhero film.

On Sunday, October 1, the pop superstar watched the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in New York City. In a video circulating online, the singer/songwriter was seen arriving at the venue along with her longtime friend Blake Lively.

What's interesting that the two ladies, who walked side-by-side, were soon followed by Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, his best pal Hugh Jackman as well as "Stranger Things" EP Shawn Levy, who is directing "Deadpool 3".

All five of them were also pictured inside the venue sitting on the same row. Jackman even documented the moment and shared the photos via his Instagram Stories. One of the selfies featured him with Reynolds, Lively and Swift, while the other captured the Aussie hunk with the Canadian-born actor and the filmmaker.

Hugh Jackman posted selfies with fellow celebrities at the Sunday game between the Chiefs and the Jets.

Upon seeing Swift with Reynolds and Jackman together, many quickly tried to put the pieces together. "Taylor Swift hanging with the Deadpool gang... it's all connected," one person captioned the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I mean, Taylor is just naturally friends with Blake & Ryan. No real surprise she'd be seen with them. But Hugh & Shawn being there is definitely interesting!" another remarked. A third claimed, "Taylor as dazzler confirmed," as a fourth user added, "She's def in the movie I heard she might be."

Swift attended the Sunday game in support of her rumored boyfriend, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Besides Lively and the "Deadpool 3" gang, she brought her celebrity friend Sophie Turner to the game.

Meanwhile, rumors of Swift's cameo appearance in "Deadpool 3" first surfaced in August. According to The DisInsider, the Grammy winner will star as Dazzler, one of several "X-Men" characters rumored to join Jackman's Wolverine in the movie.

Other names rumored to make appearance in the upcoming threequel are Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant along with the returns of Famke Janssen and Halle Berry as Jean Grey and Storm respectively. None of these casting rumors has been confirmed, though.

"Deadpool 3" had been filming in England before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapicic are among the returning stars, while Jennifer Garner is rumored to reprise her role as Elektra. Disney has not addressed if the filming delay due to the ongoing strike will affect the currently planned May 3, 2024 release for the movie.

