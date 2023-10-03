Zendaya Goes Daring in Low-Cut Zipper Dress at Paris Fashion Week Show

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

The actress portraying Rue Bennett on 'Euphoria' does not shy away from putting on a busty display and showing her long legs in a white dress with a double zipper at Louis Vuitton's show.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has gone daring with a low-cut zipper dress during a recent outing. While making an appearance during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, the actress portraying Rue Bennett on "Euphoria" did not shy away from putting on a busty display.

The 27-year-old actress dressed to the nines when she attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, France on Monday, October 2. She exposed her cleavage and long legs in her revealing gown.

For the occasion, Zendaya opted to wear a long white dress that came with two straps and a double zipper. She unzipped the upper and lower zipper, allowing her to have an upper-thigh high slit on the front side of her dress.

The former "Shake It Up" star put on a pair of white high heels, small hoop earrings, a number of bracelets and rings to complete the look. Her brown hair was long enough to reach her lower back. It was styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

That same day, Zendaya treated her devotees to pictures featuring her jaw-dropping look via Instagram. She uploaded a series of close-up photos, capturing her appearance from the top of her head down to her upper tummy. It did not take long for her first post to be flooded with positive online responses.

In the comments section, fellow actress Eiza Gonzalez gushed over Zendaya's beauty. Eiza simply penned, "Stunner." In the meantime, singer and TV star Naomi Campbell complimented her by letting out a slew of heart emojis.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress additionally uploaded a video from the star-studded fashion show. In the footage, she was confidently walking as she gave a smile near the end of the clip. Her stunning look was noticed by many Instagram users, including singer and actress Rita Ora. In the comments section of the post, Rita asked, "How are you real."

Zendaya might have brushed shoulders with other famous stars at the Louis Vuitton show. The fashion event was also attended by actresses Saoirse Ronan, Ana de Armas, Cynthia Erivo and Cate Blanchett as well as actor and rapper Jaden Smith.

