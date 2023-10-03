Chrisean Rock 'Happy' Lil Baby Finally Clears the Air Amid Her Drama With Blueface

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper asks the 'Baddies' star to stop dragging him into her messy relationship with her baby daddy, the mother of one declares she's 'done trolling.'

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock is "happy" that Lil Baby has finally cleared the air about Blueface's allegations that the Atlanta rapper tried to talk to the reality TV star. After the Grammy Award winner asked Chrisean to stop dragging him into her relationship drama with Blue, she vowed that she's "done trolling" him.

"N***a f**k me taking it far THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW U AINT THE FATHER," Chrisean wrote after Lil Baby spoke up, ending Blue's claim that he's not the real father of Chrisean's son. "But Blueface start saying u was the father just to hurt me. I'm just happy you finally speaking up cuz he won't let me live after tht day I met you at the party."

The mother of one added, "I'm done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a n***a n won't be believe me about anything. He was to quiet after he said 'real s**t!' After blue posted he was done being mean to me."

"Blue nobody bled nothing," she insisted. "I wanted him to respond like dat cuz he wasn't saying s**t n made you over react n post my sons d**k n had his name ALLL in da caption."

Chrisean also stressed in response to one of Lil Baby's tweets, "See he finally said it ...FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me."

"No disrespect on anyone that got offended I'm just tired of this n***a blueface ON GOD," she said, before blasting Blue, "Like come on bro wen my innocent baby was posted by his father his whole private area was on twitter ! BUT GUESS WHO name WAS IN THE f**king CAPTION 'lil baby' I just needed bro to clear the f**king air befor something else happens like I'm starting to feel like nobody hear me."

Before Lil Baby's rebuttal, Chrisean and Blue fanned the flames as he shouted out Chrisean's sister and she replied by shouting out Lil Baby. Chrisean also posted a picture of her interaction with Lil Baby just to fuel the rumors.

"Don't nobody want you snaggle tooth a** on sY iam not yo baby daddy stop talking about me," Blue later penned. "MY bm would never get bled like that on sY that's not a good look for the brand." He further lashed out at Chrisean, "Cuz bled her dumba** how embarrassing all that c**k riding she did."

This prompted Lil Baby to write on X, formerly Twitter, "I ain't with the trolling s**t! I be laughing at certain s**t but Aite now stop playing I ain't never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that !"

"I seen her at a party an told her some real s**t she know I never tried to talk to her !" the "We Paid" spitter clarified. "I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like [an umasued face emoji]."

You can share this post!