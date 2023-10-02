'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

TLC TV

Christian shocks Cleo and the other cast members when he asks his girlfriend an important question even though they face some trust issues due to his flirtatious behavior.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" aired its Part 2 of this season's tell-all special on Sunday, October 1. In the episode, Christian dropped a shocking question for Cleo following backlash from their castmates.

Christian revealed that he and Cleo were still together even though they faced some trust issues because Christian was too friendly to other women. He also noted that he's getting ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple joined the tell-all remotely from his house. Christian said that Cleo met all of his female family members, though Christian didn't want her to meet his male family members due to their previous criticism of Cleo being a transgender woman. While the meeting went well, Cleo's friend Jane told Cleo that she still saw major red flags with Christian as he still chatted with other women.

Of his behavior, Christian blamed it on his personality. He stressed that because he was an extrovert, he simply liked talking to people and making friends. "I didn't feel I was doing anything wrong," he said.

Cleo, meanwhile, said that she felt she was never going to be enough given the attention he craves from other people. Christian said it wasn't true, but their castmates called his actions "disgusting" and "disrespectful."

"That's just the way that I act in a bar, in a public scene," Christian argued. "I'm there to have fun. I'm not there to be a square and sit in a corner and not talk to anyone."

Surprisingly, producers then brought out the woman Christian flirted with at a bar and bizarrely invited over to celebrate Thanksgiving with him and Cleo. The woman, named Debra, shared that she had no idea that Christian had a girlfriend.

Criticizing Christian, fellow "90 Day Fiance" star Amanda commented, "Your ego is through the roof right now." Meanwhile, Statler called him a narcissist, adding, "Your best friend is probably the mirror." As for Jasmine, she hoped Cleo would stand up for herself.

In response to the backlash, Christian said, "I feel like I'm being attacked right now just for being who I am. I've been called a narcissist, a flirt, I mean, on the brink of allegations of cheating or attempting to cheat, I find that way off base."

Christian later shocked everyone when he said that he wanted Cleo to stay with him permanently in America and asked her if she was willing to marry him. However, he clarified that it wasn't an official proposal, explaining, "After everything we've been through is it something you would consider is what I'm saying."

Cleo said that he loved Christian, but she pointed out that this wasn't the place to talk about him asking her to marry him. Christian later teased that he would definitely propose to Cleo sometime soon, saying, "Definitely I would say on one of these trips she can anticipate that that's probably going to happen."

You can share this post!