 

Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice

Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, actor/writer/director Zelda calls out the trend of using AI (Artificial Intelligent) to match celebrities' voices and likeness.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams has slammed the "disturbing" use of artificial intelligence to recreate the late actor's voice. Making use of her Instagram account, the 34-year-old actor/writer/director has spoken out against the trend of using AI to match celebrities' voices and likeness, calling it a "Frankensteinian monster", after discovering it was used to piece together Robin's voice almost a decade after his death and she has thrown her support behind the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors union which is rallying against the use of AI.

In a post on Instagram, Zelda wrote, "I am not an impartial voice in SAGs fight against AI. I've witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn't theoretical, it is very very real. I've already heard AI used to get his voice to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings."

  Editors' Pick

Zelda added of the strike, "Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance. These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for."

The industrial action by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union started in May and recently officially come to an end after a deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), however, the industrial action by SAG-AFTRA remains ongoing until a deal is reached.

Zelda's comments about the use of AI on her father's voice come after it was revealed the late actor will be heard on screen again as his voice will be featured in new Disney short "Once Upon a Studio". He will feature as his "Aladdin" character, Genie, using previously unheard dialogue that was recorded prior to his death in 2014 at the age of 63. It's believed the records are being used with the consent of Robin's estate.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
Related Posts
Robin Williams' Kids Mark His 72nd Birthday, Daughter Says He'd Have Joined Picketers Amid Strike

Robin Williams' Kids Mark His 72nd Birthday, Daughter Says He'd Have Joined Picketers Amid Strike

Robin Williams Honored by His Children on Anniversary of His Death

Robin Williams Honored by His Children on Anniversary of His Death

Harvey Weinstein Removed 'Good Will Hunting' From Cinemas Early to Spite Robin Williams

Harvey Weinstein Removed 'Good Will Hunting' From Cinemas Early to Spite Robin Williams

Robin Williams' Daughter Asks Fans to Stop Spamming Her With Viral Impression Video of Her Late Dad

Robin Williams' Daughter Asks Fans to Stop Spamming Her With Viral Impression Video of Her Late Dad

Latest News
Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice
  • Oct 02, 2023

Robin Williams' Daughter Criticizes Use of AI to Recreate Actor's Voice

Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial
  • Oct 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Weirded Out by Her Ski Trial

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
  • Oct 02, 2023

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash
  • Oct 02, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom
  • Oct 02, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom

Most Read
Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect
Celebrity

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide

Wynonna Judd Recalls Saying Goodbye to Mom While Holding Her Body After Her Suicide