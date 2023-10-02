Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Shut Down Kim's Claim About 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

In the alleged group chat, which according to Kim was made without Kourtney, the Poosh founder's friends express their concern about the pregnant star after her marriage to Travis Barker.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian's pals are speaking out on Kim Kardashian's bombshell revelation about an alleged group chat called "Not Kourtney." Shutting down the claim, the Poosh founder's friends accused Kim of throwing them under the bus amid the sisters' feud.

After the premiere episode of "The Kardashians" aired on Thursday, September 28, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of a group chat consisting of herself, friend Simon Huck, his husband Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo Sartiano. In the conversation, the three discussed the alleged group chat, which according to Kim was made without Kourtney, where Kourtney's friends talked about their concern about the pregnant star.

The screenshot saw Allie sending a text which read, "Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?" To that, Simon responded, "OMG please! These trolls keep DM'ing me accusing me of being on the other chat."

"I'm like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but but dang for a group chat that didn't exist I am fidgeting," Allie replied. Simon then said, "Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat."

Kourtney Kardashian's pals slam Kim's claim about 'Not Kourtney' group chat.

Earlier that day, one of Kourtney's pals was asked if she was "in the group text with Kim." Kourtney quickly responded to the inquiry herself, saying, "I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I've been taking."

Another of her followers, however, noted, "Sadly I don't think they would admit to it." The reality TV star continued to defend her friends as she insisted, "My friends are ride or dies."

In the first episode of "The Kardashians" season 4, Kim said that Kourtney was "a different person" following her marriage to Travis Barker. "We all talk about it," the SKIMS founder said. "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.' "

