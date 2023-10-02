 

Pete Davidson Gets Into Another Car Accident After Reckless Driving Charge

Pete Davidson Gets Into Another Car Accident After Reckless Driving Charge
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The 'SNL' alum crashes the side of his black GMC SUV after leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in L.A., a few months after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson got into another car accident. The "Saturday Night Live" alum crashed the side of his black GMC SUV after leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday night, September 30.

According to Page Six, the comedian, who hosted an afterparty, "swipe[d] his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue" at around 10 P.M. He was joined by another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat during the accident.

In photos obtained by the news outlet, several swipe marks from scraping against the wall were also visible in his car. It was on one side of his vehicle, going from the middle door to the beginning of the back wheel.

  Editors' Pick

A source claimed that onlookers initially didn't know it was Pete until he got out of the car. When it was revealed that it was "The King of Staten Island" actor, people could be heard screaming, "Oh s**t, that was Pete!''

Meanwhile, one picture featured Pete seemingly covering his face from the camera. The 29-year-old star, who donned a green hoodie, appeared to hold some sort of cigarette in his hand.

The recent accident came just a few months after the car that he drove crashed into a Beverly Hills home. During the March accident, he was joined by his now ex-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. Pete allegedly lost control of his car after he hit a fire hydrant while traveling "at a high rate of speed" around 11 P.M. that night. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Later in July, Pete was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service after receiving a reckless driving charge. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said at the time that there would be no criminal offense on his record if the "Bupkis" star complied with certain conditions.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail After Technical Violation Arrest

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets
Related Posts
Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab

Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts to Claim His Inner Circle 'Fear[s] He Could Die' Post-Rehab

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

Latest News
Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets
  • Oct 02, 2023

Taylor Swift Joined by A-List Pals Sophie Turner, Blake Lively at Travis Kelce's Game Against Jets

Pete Davidson Gets Into Another Car Accident After Reckless Driving Charge
  • Oct 02, 2023

Pete Davidson Gets Into Another Car Accident After Reckless Driving Charge

Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail After Technical Violation Arrest
  • Oct 02, 2023

Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail After Technical Violation Arrest

Nicole Scherzinger Turned Down Judge Role in 'The Masked Singer' to Star in West End
  • Oct 02, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Turned Down Judge Role in 'The Masked Singer' to Star in West End

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery
  • Oct 02, 2023

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos
  • Oct 02, 2023

Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV