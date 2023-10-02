Pete Davidson Gets Into Another Car Accident After Reckless Driving Charge

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The 'SNL' alum crashes the side of his black GMC SUV after leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in L.A., a few months after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson got into another car accident. The "Saturday Night Live" alum crashed the side of his black GMC SUV after leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday night, September 30.

According to Page Six, the comedian, who hosted an afterparty, "swipe[d] his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue" at around 10 P.M. He was joined by another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat during the accident.

In photos obtained by the news outlet, several swipe marks from scraping against the wall were also visible in his car. It was on one side of his vehicle, going from the middle door to the beginning of the back wheel.

A source claimed that onlookers initially didn't know it was Pete until he got out of the car. When it was revealed that it was "The King of Staten Island" actor, people could be heard screaming, "Oh s**t, that was Pete!''

Meanwhile, one picture featured Pete seemingly covering his face from the camera. The 29-year-old star, who donned a green hoodie, appeared to hold some sort of cigarette in his hand.

The recent accident came just a few months after the car that he drove crashed into a Beverly Hills home. During the March accident, he was joined by his now ex-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. Pete allegedly lost control of his car after he hit a fire hydrant while traveling "at a high rate of speed" around 11 P.M. that night. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Later in July, Pete was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service after receiving a reckless driving charge. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said at the time that there would be no criminal offense on his record if the "Bupkis" star complied with certain conditions.

