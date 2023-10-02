 

Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell

Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell
Cover Images/KOI SOJER
Celebrity

The One Direction star is reportedly issued a fine for parking on the double-yellow lines when rushing to meet his alleged girlfriend at the London train station.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has allegedly been handed a parking fine. The 29-year-old pop star is reported to have been dating actress Taylor Russell, also 29, since the beginning of the summer and now a witness has revealed that on Friday, September 29, he was in such a rush to meet his girlfriend on the platform the London's St. Pancras International that he parked on the double-yellow lines and was issued with a fine.

"Harry quickly parked up on the double yellows. You could tell he didn't want to be late for Taylor after her long train journey so he quickly dashed into the station," an onlooker told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column.

The news comes just weeks after it was claimed that the former One Direction star was "always smiling" whenever he was spending time with the "Bones and All" actress. A source told Us Weekly, "Their energies work really well together. They're both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he's with her. They're having a great time together."

  Editors' Pick

Harry and Taylor, 29, were first spotted together at a gallery in London in June. Taylor then attended his concert in Vienna, Austria, along with his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, before Harry supported her at the press night for her play "The Effect" in London.

Page Six has reported that after the show Harry - who was at the play with his friend James Corden, 44, and the former "Late Late Show" host's 47-year-old wife Julia Carey - visited Taylor in her dressing room.

A source told the outlet about Harry and Taylor, "It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor's side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director
Related Posts
Harry Styles Turning His New Mansion Into Nursery

Harry Styles Turning His New Mansion Into Nursery

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Harry Styles Announces His Own Perfumes Inspired by Intimate Skin-on-Skin Moments

Harry Styles Announces His Own Perfumes Inspired by Intimate Skin-on-Skin Moments

'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan 'Thrilled' as She Sold Harry Styles' Former House for $6.7 Million

'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan 'Thrilled' as She Sold Harry Styles' Former House for $6.7 Million

Latest News
Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell
  • Oct 02, 2023

Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director
  • Oct 02, 2023

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death
  • Oct 02, 2023

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Filtering What She Lets Into Her 'Head-Space'
  • Oct 01, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Filtering What She Lets Into Her 'Head-Space'

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
  • Oct 01, 2023

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime
  • Oct 01, 2023

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World