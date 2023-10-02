 

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director
New Line Cinema
Movie

Filmmaker John Waters, who directed the original 1988 movie, insists he 'doesn't understand' why the Ricki Lake-fronted film was more popular than his other flicks.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Waters is puzzled as to why "Hairspray" was a hit over some of his other films. The 77-year-old filmmaker penned and directed the 1988 cult hit - which starred Ricki Lake as an overweight teenager who tackles racism after finding fame on a local dance show - and whilst it was a success at the box office, some of his other movies like "A Dirty Shame" were not despite his insistence that they have the "same message" in their stories.

"I'm amazed all my films aren't hits! I don't get why 'Hairspray' was a hit but 'A Dirty Shame' wasn't. I mean, people can argue that point with me, but to me, my films have all said the same thing," he told MovieWeb.

  Editors' Pick

"Hairspray" was later adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical in 2002, which became a blockbuster movie in 2007 starring John Travolta, but "A Dirty Shame" - which focused on a group of sex addicts with unique fetishes - lost $13 million at the box office and John went on to insist that both films are just about "accepting" others for who they are.

He said, "They have the same message, which is to don't judge other people unless you know the whole thing, and try to be more accepting and laugh at yourself first, and then you can laugh at the craziness of others, but you have to learn to laugh at yourself first."

"And that's how I direct a movie. And hey, I didn't know what I was doing when I started. You look at those movies, if you like them, you say that they were raw; if you don't like them, you say we're amateurs."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death

Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell
Related Posts
Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

'Hairspray' Shut Down All West End Performances Over Positive COVID-19 Test

'Hairspray' Shut Down All West End Performances Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Zac Efron Called Out for 'Slipping the Tongue' During 'Hairspray' Kissing Scene With Nikki Blonsky

Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison Lead 'Hairspray' Reunion

Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison Lead 'Hairspray' Reunion

Latest News
Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell
  • Oct 02, 2023

Harry Styles Gets Fined for Parking Violation During Date With Taylor Russell

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director
  • Oct 02, 2023

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death
  • Oct 02, 2023

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Filtering What She Lets Into Her 'Head-Space'
  • Oct 01, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Filtering What She Lets Into Her 'Head-Space'

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
  • Oct 01, 2023

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime
  • Oct 01, 2023

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime

Most Read
Martin Scorsese Refused to 'Hide' Cruelty Towards Native Americans in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Movie

Martin Scorsese Refused to 'Hide' Cruelty Towards Native Americans in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'

Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Would Love to Direct 'Bad Ronald' Remake

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Would Love to Direct 'Bad Ronald' Remake

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'