 

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos talks about working with the 'La La Land' actress in his new movie and heaps praise on the brunette beauty's dedication to her crafts.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone was determined to film her sex scenes in "Poor Things" without "any judgement," according to the director. The 34-year-old actress plays a young woman brought back to life by a scientist in the upcoming fantasy film based on the novel by Alasdair Gray and director Yorgos Lanthimos has now revealed that it was "clear" from the start of production that she had to be "free" whilst shooting the racy scenes.

"It was clear from the beginning, but also from the novel, from the script, from my discussions with Emma, as well, and how we came up with those scenes," he told People.

"She had to be free; there should be no judgment. The same way she learns about language and human suffering and love and science and politics, the same way she should be equally free about sex and anything else.."

The filmmaker went on to hail the "Cruella" star as an "incredible" actress to work with and has "no idea" how she brought such a tricky character alive on screen. He said, "She's just incredible! The vulnerability of it and the sensitivity and the humor of it - it's just so difficult to do. I just don't know how she did it."

Earlier this year, Emma described the role as one of the most "joyous" she has ever played. She told Vogue, "She was the most joyous character in the world to play, because she has no shame about anything. She's new, you know?"

"I've never had to build a character before that didn't have things that had happened to them or had been put on them by society throughout their lives. It was an extremely freeing experience to be her."

