 

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime

Mark Wahlberg Aims for Longevity With His Fitness Regime
The 'Ted' actor explains how his fitness goal has shifted as he is no longer chasing aesthetics like he used to but now aiming at prolonging his lifespan instead.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg keeps himself fit and healthy because he wants to live for as long as possible. The 52-year-old actor had intense physical training for roles in his films "Pain and Gain" and "Infinite" and whilst initially, his efforts were about how he looked, he now stays in shape because he wants to make sure he is around for a long time.

"For me, now, it's much more about longevity than anything else. You know? Before it was about aesthetic when trying to get in shape. I want to live a long time. I feel better getting up early. If I don't work out in the morning, I have a really hard time doing it towards the end of the day," he told People.

The "Unchartered" star went on to add that whilst he often feels like taking a day off if he "cuts corners" with his fitness regime then he will no longer be at his best as he encouraged others to take up some form of daily exercise.

He said, "I feel like [skipping the gym] every day but know what the feeling is going to be like after. That's hard to duplicate. If I cut corners, then I can't be at my best. Everything that I've done, that I've been successful at, is done by doing the work."

"I encourage everybody, even if you just work out for 10 minutes, you're going to feel better. We're all very fortunate and blessed. You want to live as long as possible. You want to be able to move, and certainly, you got to do it. Throughout the week, it gets progressively more difficult. But the great thing about F45 is that you can go at your own pace."

