Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

The former 'Glee' actress has chosen to simplify her life by moving out of Hollywood and living in a small town with her spouse Jennifer Cheyne to avoid the doom and gloom of the real world.

Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jane Lynch has learned to simplify her life to avoid the "doom and gloom" of the real world. The 63-year-old actress has moved to a small town with her wife Jennifer Cheyne and explained that she is finding that even though she keeps "an eye" on the goings on of the real world, she has learned to live in her own "play" world.

"What I've done in response to it is, I've simplified my life. There's a lot going on, and believe me, I keep my eye on it. I was just listening to a doom and gloom podcast before I hooked on to Zoom. But I have simplified my life. I live in a little town, and most of my day is play," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So I'm kind of living in two worlds. This world is where I have my home and my neighbors and my book club, and the ocean is right over there. That's far more real to me than some of the macabre things going on with the world. And I think that's where we're going as a society, hopefully. I think we have a choice."

The former "Glee" star went on to add that that it is up to others to "simplify" their own life and that the Earth would "snap back" from any issues if others just learned to live "in the moment" as she does.

She said, "We talk about society as a monolith. But I think it's probably going to break off, Some people are going to get more simple and be more respectful of our resources because the planet will survive. We are talking about, 'Oh, poor Earth,' You know what? Earth snaps back like that. We won't."

"So it's up to us to simplify our own life. I know a lot of people don't even think in those terms, but hopefully, it'll become some kind of great way forward, and included in that will be play. I consider myself a farmer because I weed my garden, and I put bird seed in the feeder, and I love doing that."

"It's not a lot of work, it's not a heavy burden, but it keeps things really simple. And I love nothing more than to sit over here and watch the birds chowing down on the food provided. [That is me talking] about my simple life and purity of just living in the moment."

