 

Nirvana's Bassist Never Says Never to Doing Avatar Reunion Show With Late Kurt Cobain

Nirvana's Bassist Never Says Never to Doing Avatar Reunion Show With Late Kurt Cobain
Music

Krist Novoselic doesn't completely rule out the idea of doing an ABBA Voyage-style show with the original Nirvana line-up that include Dave Grohl and late Kurt Cobain.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nirvana's Krist Novoselic is completely against the Grunge legends doing an ABBA Voyage-style show with late frontman Kurt Cobain's hologram. The "Come as You Are" rockers are currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their third and final studio album, 1993's "In Utero", and the bassist was asked if they'd ever consider doing their own avatar show like the Swedish pop icons.

"You never know! I'll say 'no way', then it's like, 'How much?? When do we start?!' " he replied to MOJO magazine.

It took seven years and $175 million to develop the technology and build the custom-built ABBA Arena near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London. The "Super Trouper" hitmakers - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - spent a month in motion-capture suits and helmets to help create their avatars, dubbed "Abbatars", in conjunction with Industrial Light and Magic.

  Editors' Pick

Up to 200 staff work on each 90-minute show, which includes a 10-piece live band.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the late David Bowie is set for his own virtual reality avatar show. The "Starman" singer died of cancer in 2016 aged 69, but fans could get the chance to experience his iconic showmanship once again as discussions are underway to create a digital avatar of the legendary performer.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper in May, "The idea of being able to recreate David's charisma and electric showmanship for an audience is an intoxicating one, and the prospect of how that might be done is being explored. It's a very exciting time."

And Brett Morgen, who directed the 2022 Bowie film "Moonage Daydream" thinks it would be a very "interesting" plan. He said, "Voyage was one of the greatest cinematic experiences I have ever seen. Could there be a Bowie one? I think there may be some interesting things happening ahead."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim McGraw Doubts If There Is 'Key' to Surviving Marriage in Showbiz

Bindi Irwin 'Sees the World in a New Way' After Having Surgery for Endometriosis
Related Posts
Man Barred From Re-Filing Lawsuit Against Nirvana Over Baby Album Cover After 3rd Dismissal

Man Barred From Re-Filing Lawsuit Against Nirvana Over Baby Album Cover After 3rd Dismissal

Nirvana Child Exploitation Lawsuit for Naked Baby Photo on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Dismissed

Nirvana Child Exploitation Lawsuit for Naked Baby Photo on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Dismissed

Nirvana Accused of Dressing Up Baby as Hugh Hefner for Album Cover Photo Shoot

Nirvana Accused of Dressing Up Baby as Hugh Hefner for Album Cover Photo Shoot

Nirvana Songs Get Techno Treatment in Support of LGBTQ Community

Nirvana Songs Get Techno Treatment in Support of LGBTQ Community

Latest News
'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'
  • Oct 01, 2023

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

Bindi Irwin 'Sees the World in a New Way' After Having Surgery for Endometriosis
  • Oct 01, 2023

Bindi Irwin 'Sees the World in a New Way' After Having Surgery for Endometriosis

Nirvana's Bassist Never Says Never to Doing Avatar Reunion Show With Late Kurt Cobain
  • Oct 01, 2023

Nirvana's Bassist Never Says Never to Doing Avatar Reunion Show With Late Kurt Cobain

Billy Connolly Finds Deterioration Amid Parkinson's Disease Struggle 'Nerve-Wrecking'
  • Oct 01, 2023

Billy Connolly Finds Deterioration Amid Parkinson's Disease Struggle 'Nerve-Wrecking'

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV
  • Oct 01, 2023

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Tim McGraw Doubts If There Is 'Key' to Surviving Marriage in Showbiz
  • Oct 01, 2023

Tim McGraw Doubts If There Is 'Key' to Surviving Marriage in Showbiz

Most Read
Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio
Music

Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Shakira Shares 'Total Excitement' After Being Honored With Her Very Own Day by Spotify

Shakira Shares 'Total Excitement' After Being Honored With Her Very Own Day by Spotify

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Prove They're 'Shaq and Kobe' of Rap on New Joint Single

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Prove They're 'Shaq and Kobe' of Rap on New Joint Single

Paul Wilson Debuts New Single With His Metal Band After Leaving Snow Patrol

Paul Wilson Debuts New Single With His Metal Band After Leaving Snow Patrol

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Kelsea Ballerini Slams Rumors She Lip-Synched at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Kelsea Ballerini Slams Rumors She Lip-Synched at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Ed Sheeran Offers 'Warm Hug' Instead of Singles and Music Videos for 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran Offers 'Warm Hug' Instead of Singles and Music Videos for 'Autumn Variations'