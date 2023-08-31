Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Fans were less than impressed by Erica Mena's response to Spice's insults in the latest episode of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta". Many people urged the show's producer, Mona Scott Young, to fire the former for calling the Queen of Dancehall a racial slur.

Erica and Spice got into a heated argument while they were at a restaurant with Shekinah. At the table, Spice confronted Erica about being upset at her ex-husband Safaree Samuels, who cried for Spice when she was in the hospital instead of his divorce from Erica.

"Why did you feel the need to compare us," Spice asked. In response, Erica said, "I was his wife and he felt nothing." Spice then hit back, "That don't have nothing to do with me... Your problem Erica is you feel like you're the first woman to be divorced... you're the first woman that's left with two children to fend for. I've been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club."

Erica then noted that she has been a single parent for 16 years, but Spice upped the ante by saying, "With your son that don't like you. My son loves me." Erica was furious to hear Spice's words, prompting her to get up and flip the table.

"Grace is officially disgraced in my book," Erica said in a confession. "This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is."

"That b***h should have died. you want to mention my kids," Erica said and shouted, "You monkey, you f**king blue monkey."

Fans have since reacted to the chaotic situation on X (formerly Twitter). "@LHHATL so y'all gon fire Erica Mena? Calling a Black woman a monkey… can we call a thing a thing yet? #lhhatl," one person argued, while another fumed, "Erica Mena is racist you should fire her. Unacceptable."

