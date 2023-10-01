 

Hugh Bonneville Calls It Quits With Wife of 25 Years

The 'Downton Abbey' actor has reportedly parted ways with Lulu Williams, his wife of 25 years, while he 'has been away from home filming a lot this year.'

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated after 25 years of marriage. The 59-year-old actor married with Lulu in 1998 and has 22-year-old son Felix with her but the pair have decided to now call it quits, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

"It's a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed," a source told The Sun on Sunday.

The couple share a family home in West Sussex but one insider has now alleged that Lulu now feels as if the many years that they have spent together mean "nothing" at all. The source said, "It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing!"

The "Notting Hill" star and his wife renewed their vows in Las Vegas' Graceland Chapel in 2018 and Hugh previously reflected that he always thought he would be single for a long time as he recalled that Lulu had been running a business at the time they met and it was his mother who put them back in touch.

He said, "I thought I would be a bachelor for years. I've often been the guy who doesn't get the girl. Lulu was running a marquee company . . . my mother rang her to hire some chairs or something and said, 'Do you remember Hugh?' and that was how we reconnected. It did infuriate me that I had to give full credit to my mum for reintroducing us."

Lulu previously insisted that she and her husband - who is also known for his role in "Downton Abbey" - were not fazed by his celebrity status because they had known each other for so long.

She said, "I don't take any notice. I don't notice women fawning over him - although I know everybody talks about it. Don't forget, we met as teenagers and have a lot of history. We're not fazed by the glitz of the showbusiness world. We are just home-loving people and don't make a habit of hanging out at celebrity parties."

