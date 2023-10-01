 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Terminator' actor was initially uneasy about his new role as a grandparent but his pets at home helped him bond with his grandchildren when they came to visit.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger was uncertain "how good" he would be as a grandparent. The 76-year-old Hollywood star has grandchildren Eloise Christina, 16 months, and three-year-old Lyla Maria through his daughter Katherine, 33, and was initially unsure how he would fit into his new family role at the time but has found that things are "easy" because he has a lot of pets for them to bond with.

"It's just such a fun thing to do because it's kind of like I [didn't] know how good I would be [at being a grandfather] but I have the animals so it's an easy thing," he told People.

  Editors' Pick

The "Terminator" star went on to add that his eldest grandchild - who has decided to nickname him "Opa" - insists on seeing his dog Cherry when she comes over before he takes her to feed the pigs and meet the horses at his LA mansion.

He said, "The first thing that Lyla would say is, 'Where's Cherry?' Which is my little dog. I say, 'Cherry's waiting for you.' 'Mommy, can we go over to see Opa, to see Cherry?' 'Sure, we go tomorrow.' So they come over: 'Cherry, Cherry, Cherry' and she holds Cherry in her lap."

"Then I get the pig around and then she likes the pig and feeds the pig. Then I said 'You want to come out? Let's go out to the stable and see the horses.' Okay, then take my hand and then we walk out to the fields and she goes to the stables and she visits the horses. Lyla would go and say, 'Can I have a cookie?' But it's not the regular chocolate chip cookies. It's the cookie that [my horses] Lulu and Whiskey eat."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Owes 'a Lot' to His 'Complicated' Upbringing

Arnold Schwarzenegger Owes 'a Lot' to His 'Complicated' Upbringing

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears Protective Cast After Elbow Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears Protective Cast After Elbow Surgery

Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren
  • Oct 01, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Worried He Would Struggle to Bond With Grandchildren

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing
  • Oct 01, 2023

Erica Mena Accuses Mona Scott-Young of Saving Face for Saying She Isn't the One Behind 'LHH' Firing

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids
  • Oct 01, 2023

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Chrissy Teigen Blames Insecurity for Not Writing Her Own Wedding Vows
  • Oct 01, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Blames Insecurity for Not Writing Her Own Wedding Vows

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio
  • Oct 01, 2023

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir
  • Oct 01, 2023

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Cheekily Reacts to Mark Cuban's Dating Advice to Taylor Swift

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk