 

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

The 'Sometimes' singer is reportedly offering details of her shocking family history in her upcoming tell-all book 'The Woman in Me' which is due to come out soon.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is said to shock readers with her family history in her upcoming memoir. The 41-year-old pop superstar took back control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 and, ahead of the release of her autobiography "The Woman in Me", an insider has warned fans that they will have to be "patient" when they pick up a copy.

"You read some of her family history in the book and you think 'Oh my God, that poor girl.' You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is," a source told PageSix.

The "Lucky" songstress recently explained that the book - which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" - is the result of extensive therapy. She told fans on her Instagram, "Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don't like it, that's fine too."

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" in 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears having published "Things I Should Have Said" in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book, "It's coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23."

