Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Insists They Are Not Separated Despite 'Difficult' Marriage

The real estate broker acknowledges that he and the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star are 'still dealing with our marriage,' but he will never forget the 'amazing 27 years' of their time together.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are still a married couple. When giving an update on his relationship with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Mauricio insisted that they are "not separated" despite having a "difficult" year in their marriage.

The 53-year-old set the record straight in the latest episode of "The Agency's Red Mic" podcast. "We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," he shared. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff."

Mauricio acknowledged that he and Kyle are "still dealing with our marriage," but he would never forget the "amazing 27 years" of their time together. He then corrected himself, "It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year."

"You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year," the real estate broker further elaborated. "And I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years."

PEOPLE reported in July that Kyle and Mauricio had called it quits. A source told the outlet, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

The split rumors came amid speculation that Kyle has been dating country singer Morgan Wade. They were reported to have spent a decent amount of time together recently and have matching heart tattoos. Kyle seemed to have denied the dating rumors in her statement by saying, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

