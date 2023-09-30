 

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Insists They Are Not Separated Despite 'Difficult' Marriage

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Insists They Are Not Separated Despite 'Difficult' Marriage
Instagram
Celebrity

The real estate broker acknowledges that he and the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star are 'still dealing with our marriage,' but he will never forget the 'amazing 27 years' of their time together.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are still a married couple. When giving an update on his relationship with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Mauricio insisted that they are "not separated" despite having a "difficult" year in their marriage.

The 53-year-old set the record straight in the latest episode of "The Agency's Red Mic" podcast. "We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," he shared. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff."

Mauricio acknowledged that he and Kyle are "still dealing with our marriage," but he would never forget the "amazing 27 years" of their time together. He then corrected himself, "It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year."

  Editors' Pick

"You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year," the real estate broker further elaborated. "And I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years."

PEOPLE reported in July that Kyle and Mauricio had called it quits. A source told the outlet, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

The split rumors came amid speculation that Kyle has been dating country singer Morgan Wade. They were reported to have spent a decent amount of time together recently and have matching heart tattoos. Kyle seemed to have denied the dating rumors in her statement by saying, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Britney Spears Claims She Used Fake Knives in Recent Dancing Videos: 'No One Needs to Worry'
Related Posts
Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Kyle Richards Having 'Very Hard' Time Following Public Split From Husband

Kyle Richards Having 'Very Hard' Time Following Public Split From Husband

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Latest News
Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Complications From Plastic Surgery
  • Sep 30, 2023

Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Complications From Plastic Surgery

Britney Spears Claims She Used Fake Knives in Recent Dancing Videos: 'No One Needs to Worry'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Britney Spears Claims She Used Fake Knives in Recent Dancing Videos: 'No One Needs to Worry'

Martin Scorsese Refused to 'Hide' Cruelty Towards Native Americans in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Martin Scorsese Refused to 'Hide' Cruelty Towards Native Americans in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Insists They Are Not Separated Despite 'Difficult' Marriage
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Insists They Are Not Separated Despite 'Difficult' Marriage

Miley Cyrus Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Sent Her 'Obsessive Letters'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Miley Cyrus Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Sent Her 'Obsessive Letters'

'The Kardashians' Producer Addresses Whether Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny Will Appear on the Show
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Kardashians' Producer Addresses Whether Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny Will Appear on the Show

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce