 

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant
Instagram/Katrina Lawson Johnston
Celebrity

The Duchess of York is 'shocked and saddened' by the tragic death of ex-employee Jenean Chapman at the age of 46 after her body was found in Dallas, Texas.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson has penned tribute to her former personal assistant following her shocking murder. The Duchess of York was left "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of Jenean Chapman, 46, whose body was found at her home in Dallas, Texas, earlier this week.

According to a report by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, a 48-year-old man, James Patrick, was arrested by police in Austin, Texas, on suspicion of her murder.

Sarah, 63, wrote on Instagram, "I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody."

"Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs. I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible - please help if you can at the link in my bio."

  Editors' Pick

Jenean worked for Sarah from 2001 to 2005, helping to plan her travel, press and tours, along with doing research and looking after her diary.

Speaking to reporters after her body was found, Jenean's sister, Nicole Marshall said, "She was a force to be reckoned with, she was a role model. She was an amazing person, and I still look up to her. I always look up to her as like what I wanted to accomplish in my corporate career. She was just an accomplished intellectual. She was a kind person and compassionate. She had a heart of mush."

Sibling Crystal Marshall added, "Her first job out of college was working with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. So she worked with the royal family as a personal assistant, and then from there, she worked at Def Jam, so she worked with the Simmons family."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million
Related Posts
Sarah Ferguson's 'Self-Hatred' Spurred From Princess Diana Comparison

Sarah Ferguson's 'Self-Hatred' Spurred From Princess Diana Comparison

Sarah Ferguson Gives Her Reconstructed Breast a Name

Sarah Ferguson Gives Her Reconstructed Breast a Name

Details of Sarah Ferguson's Mastectomy Revealed

Details of Sarah Ferguson's Mastectomy Revealed

Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Nearly Went Undetected as She's Reluctant to See Doctors on 'Hot Day'

Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Nearly Went Undetected as She's Reluctant to See Doctors on 'Hot Day'

Latest News
Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kerry Katona Opens Up on Her Struggle With 'Scary' Panic Attack

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million
  • Sep 30, 2023

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Retracts 'Not Separated' Claim, Confirms Their Split

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant
  • Sep 30, 2023

Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Shocking Murder of Her Former Personal Assistant

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect
  • Sep 30, 2023

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
  • Sep 30, 2023

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Most Read
Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce
Celebrity

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron

Donald Trump's Wife Melania 'Quietly' Renegotiating Prenup to Protect Son Barron