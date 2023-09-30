Kelsea Ballerini Slams Rumors She Lip-Synched at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Instagram Music

After taking the stage at the music event held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, the 'Miss Me More' singer stresses that she 'would've sounded a lot better' if she were lip-synching.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini has broken her silence on rumors suggesting that she lip-synched during a recent performance at the inaugural 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. After taking the stage at the show, the "Miss Me More" singer slammed the false speculations via social media.

A few hours after performing at the music event which was held on Thursday, September 28 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, the 30-year-old country singer/songwriter set the record straight on the matter. "I just want to say, if I was lip-synching, I would've sounded a lot better. One of the cameras was off. Thank you, and good night," she penned on Instagram Story.

Kelsea's statement came shortly after social media users speculated that she was not actually singing when she delivered her song titled "Mountain With a View" at the show. One in particular penned, "That performance wasn't flawless she lip sync the song she stop singing in certain times and you could still hear her singing. Certain points she wasn't in sync with the music."

Similarly, another pointed out, "She was lip-synching. What are you talking about? She wasnt even singing in the beginning you can see the mistake." In the meantime, a third stated, "Nice try…. We all saw the show …. This happened to no one else … she was awful . Lip synching was terrible."

The commenters were replying to NBC Universal's tweet about Kelsea's performance. "@KelseaBallerini's FLAWLESS glitch-free performance [a smiling face with heart eyes emoji] nobody does live vocals like her! watch the #PCCAs on NBC and @peacock," the tweet read. Along with it, the company released a video from the show.

Kelsea attended the inaugural 2023 People's Choice Country Awards after being nominated for several awards, including people's artist, female artist, social country star and album of 2023. Before delivering her song on stage at the event, she hit the red carpet and spoke to several media.

At one point, Kelsea voiced her thoughts on fellow singer Taylor Swift and her rumored romantic relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Speaking to Extra, she gushed, "I love Travis. We did 'Saturday Night Live' together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe!"

You can share this post!