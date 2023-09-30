 

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

The 'Kardashians' star also begs her millions of followers on X, formerly Twitter, to stop sending her whale memes because she was feeling uncomfortable as fans reacted to her confession.

  Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian feels like "such an idiot" after admitting her fear of whales. "The Kardashians" star confessed during the season four premiere of her family reality show that she had always been scared of the marine mammals and took to social media in the hours after the news went viral to speak out about her phobia of the ocean.

On Friday, September 29, the 39-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don't want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don't pick our phobias." She added, "I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can't even look at, it freaks me out so much."

"Oh my God, is that relatable? I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the f**k out," the Good American founder continued. "They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That's f**king bananas! We don't even know what's in there."

Khloe went on to add that she "never" wants to take a dip in the ocean but ended up begging her millions of followers to stop sending her whale memes because she was feeling uncomfortable as fans reacted to her confession. She said, Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I'm going to log off. It's too much lol I'm really getting uncomfortable."

During the latest episode of "The Kardshians", Khloe had paid a visit to the beach with her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44. However, upon learning from vacation homeowners that the creatures could come to the shore, she admitted to "freaking out" as her sisters tried to calm her down.

"I'm really freaking out, he said they come close to the shore? Oh my God, I feel like I'm gonna cry," the TV personality lamented. "Why is this whale season? Like, what are they doing? Mating?. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close [for] my comfort."

