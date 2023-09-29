 

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Peter Pan' songstress weighs in on the hot dating rumors between the country-turned-pop superstar and the NFL hunk on the red carpet of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance is a "vibe." The 30-year-old country singer admitted she "wants happiness" for the "Blank Space" hitmaker and the NFL player, following speculation they are an item.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday, September 28, Kelsea said, "I love Travis. We did 'Saturday Night Live' together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe!"

Kelsea also revealed her own boyfriend, Chase Stokes, couldn't be at the awards due to his work schedule. She said, "He was here for rehearsals. It was his first time at the Opry, so it was fun showing him around when it was much calmer. He's doing his thing and I'm doing mine."

  Editors' Pick

Kelsea's comments about Travis and Taylor come after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently declared he plans to keep his personal life private, amid speculation he and the singer are dating. Speaking on his and his NFL player brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast this week, the star said he plans to stay private "moving forward."

He added about Taylor, "I want to respect both of our lives." Joking about the singer's fame, he added, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports ... will kind of have to be where I keep it."

Last week, Taylor was in attendance at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, and Travis scored a touchdown.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings
Related Posts
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Latest News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games
  • Sep 29, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance
  • Sep 29, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight
  • Sep 29, 2023

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Lizzo's Lawyers Request Dismissal of Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Sep 29, 2023

Lizzo's Lawyers Request Dismissal of Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress