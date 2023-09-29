Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Peter Pan' songstress weighs in on the hot dating rumors between the country-turned-pop superstar and the NFL hunk on the red carpet of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance is a "vibe." The 30-year-old country singer admitted she "wants happiness" for the "Blank Space" hitmaker and the NFL player, following speculation they are an item.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday, September 28, Kelsea said, "I love Travis. We did 'Saturday Night Live' together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe!"

Kelsea also revealed her own boyfriend, Chase Stokes, couldn't be at the awards due to his work schedule. She said, "He was here for rehearsals. It was his first time at the Opry, so it was fun showing him around when it was much calmer. He's doing his thing and I'm doing mine."

Kelsea's comments about Travis and Taylor come after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently declared he plans to keep his personal life private, amid speculation he and the singer are dating. Speaking on his and his NFL player brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast this week, the star said he plans to stay private "moving forward."

He added about Taylor, "I want to respect both of our lives." Joking about the singer's fame, he added, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports ... will kind of have to be where I keep it."

Last week, Taylor was in attendance at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, and Travis scored a touchdown.

