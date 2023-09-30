 

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

Cover Images/T.Jackson/INFphoto.com
Upon revealing that she hasn't felt like herself 'for a decade,' the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress releases via social media a rare picture of her smiling from ear-to-ear.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie appeared in good spirits following a surprising revelation. After hinting that there has been "a lot of healing to do" in the wake of her divorce from former husband Brad Pitt, the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" actress was all smiles in a newly-shared photo.

On Thursday, September 28, the 48-year-old star uploaded via Instagram a rare photo of her smiling from ear-to-ear. She looked stunning in a black top that came with a plunging neckline. Styling her hair into a simple straight hairdo and parting it in the middle, she posed with both of her hands under her chin.

In the snap, it could be seen that Angelina was having a virtual conversation with writer Abdulrazak Gurnah. In addition to the photo, she let out a picture of Abdulrazak's book, titled "Desertion" which he released back in 2005, and shared a quote from the book.

"In our current world, the movement of people is mostly from the formerly colonized territories.. colonized by European nations and European powers," the quote read. "When people are in need, they go to places where it's safe. So it's no surprise that the movement now is this way, heading from these formerly colonized places."

Along with the photos, Angelina wrote in her post's caption, "In 2005, Abdulrazak Gurnah published Desertion, an epic novel about how the legacy of colonialism affected generations of African and British families in Zanzibar. Just a handful of years later, Gurnah became the first African writer in more than a decade to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature."

  Editors' Pick

"On the occasion of the republication of 'Desertion' and two other landmark works ('Afterlives' and 'By the Sea') I spoke to him about why the movement of refugees and migrants from the global south to the global north today cannot be separated from the injustice of colonialism," she continued.

Angelina's post came after she hinted that she hasn't felt like herself "for a decade." Speaking to Vogue magazine in an article published on September 27, she shared, "After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me."

"But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable," she admitted. "Now I wonder if I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I'm in transition as a person. I feel a bit down these days. I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Angelina and Brad were married from 2014 to 2019. The former couple shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox as well as Vivienne together.

