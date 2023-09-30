 

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star and her 70-year-old husband, who share son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6, decide to end their marriage after more than 11 years.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton have gone their separate ways. When announcing the split, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star declared that she'll continue to keep her family as her number one priority.

The 38-year-old confirmed her separation from Gordon to PEOPLE. "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," she told the outlet. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority."

"I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," the reality star continued. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

  Editors' Pick

Mia and Gordon, 70, tied the knot in March 2012. The former couple shares two children together, son Jeremiah Carter, 8, as well as daughter Juliana, 6. They also each have one child from previous relationships.

The now-exes first met each other at a strip club charity event in 2003. "The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," the TV personality told E! News in 2021. "We were raising money for the cause."

"One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there - not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money," she further elaborated. "They serve steak dinners and then the proceeds went to the organization."

"RHOP" fans first saw Mia and Gordon when she joined the franchise in season 6. According to PEOPLE, the two's "marital woes are expected to play out season 8 of 'RHOP'," which premieres November 5 on Bravo.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce
Related Posts
'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Issues Apology to Co-Stars Wendy Osefo and Jacqueline Blake

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Issues Apology to Co-Stars Wendy Osefo and Jacqueline Blake

Mia Thornton Gives Receipts of Peter Thomas and Wendy Osefo Getting Dinner Together

Mia Thornton Gives Receipts of Peter Thomas and Wendy Osefo Getting Dinner Together

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Showered With Support After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Showered With Support After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Apologizes to Nicki Minaj Over Gucci Gift Drama

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Apologizes to Nicki Minaj Over Gucci Gift Drama

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce
  • Sep 30, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere Brings In Over 4M Viewers
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere Brings In Over 4M Viewers

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon
  • Sep 30, 2023

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce
  • Sep 30, 2023

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week