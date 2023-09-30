'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star and her 70-year-old husband, who share son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6, decide to end their marriage after more than 11 years.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton have gone their separate ways. When announcing the split, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star declared that she'll continue to keep her family as her number one priority.

The 38-year-old confirmed her separation from Gordon to PEOPLE. "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," she told the outlet. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority."

"I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," the reality star continued. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

Mia and Gordon, 70, tied the knot in March 2012. The former couple shares two children together, son Jeremiah Carter, 8, as well as daughter Juliana, 6. They also each have one child from previous relationships.

The now-exes first met each other at a strip club charity event in 2003. "The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," the TV personality told E! News in 2021. "We were raising money for the cause."

"One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there - not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money," she further elaborated. "They serve steak dinners and then the proceeds went to the organization."

"RHOP" fans first saw Mia and Gordon when she joined the franchise in season 6. According to PEOPLE, the two's "marital woes are expected to play out season 8 of 'RHOP'," which premieres November 5 on Bravo.

You can share this post!