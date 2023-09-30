 

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Cried Watching Her on 'DWTS'

Explaining why 'Dancing with the Stars' is so special, Jamie says her oldest daughter, who was in the audience with the rest of the family, 'teared up' watching her on the show.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears wouldn't consider "Dancing with the Stars" to be "nearly as special" without the support of her family. The 32-year-old actress - who is the younger sister of pop legend Britney Spears - is currently taking part on the ABC talent show with professional partner Alan Berste, 29, and she has reflected that it "meant everything" to have her mother Lynne and her daughters Maddie, 15, and five-year-old Ivey in the studio audience for the season premiere last week

"It just meant everything. It was like, OK, at least to have that, it's been a day, I got my girls here and my family, and that was it. I don't think it would have been nearly as special without them," she told "Entertainment Tonight.

"They were really proud. My youngest one, she did take a nap through most of the show, but she woke up for my performance. And then my oldest one said that she teared up at the end." However, the former "Zoey 101" star went on to add that she is finding the experience "tough" on her mental health and admitted to lacking "confidence" as a dancer. She said, "I'm sore, but, like, mentally ... it's tough."

"It's really tough to, like, convince yourself that you're gonna go out there and do this. I've just feel like I'm always so used to being really prepared and pretty confident whatever my craft is, and, like, I'm just not confident in being a dancer."

Jamie Lynn has become estranged from Britney - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 - and when asked if they were planning to dance to any of her sister's signature hits, Alan teased that they are just taking things "one day at a time" on the show.

He said, "We're not really thinking about the future. We're literally thinking about some Pitbull and 'Shake Senora' ... One day at a time is what we're taking it at."

