 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid Deposit for New Mansion in U.K. Before He Filed for Divorce

The Jonas Brother singer and 'Game of Thrones' beauty were reportedly setting their eyes on a mansion in her native country and had already paid deposit before their divorce.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were going to buy a mansion just months before announcing their divorce. The 34-year-old pop star had been wed to British-born actress Sophie, 27, for just over four years when he announced their "amicable" split but, according to documents obtained by UsWeekly, the pair had seemingly been planning to move to Oxford, England a short time before filing for divorce.

The couple put down a 10 percent deposit for the home, which is worth close to £7.5 million, according to the documents which are dated July 7.

In a letter dated June 16, the former Disney Channel star - who has Willa, three, and Delphine, 14 months with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie - told the previous owners, "When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements, having chickens, a pony, and a Wendy house."

"Well, many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [this home], we experienced a sense of magic, unlike anything we had felt before."

The "Burnin' Up" hitmaker went on to describe the property as "simply heavenly" and said he was "completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school" as he admitted that he and his wife were expecting to make the lavish property their "forever" home.

He said, "It was simply heavenly! My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off! We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home. I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after … and for many many years pay homage to the magic you have created here."

Earlier this month, in a joint statement, Joe and Sophie took to social media to explain that they had decided to end their marriage and asked for privacy amid their split.

In the Instagram post, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

