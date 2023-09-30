 

Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Complications From Plastic Surgery

Nick Cannon's former 'Wild n Out' co-star died from complications of surgery after going under the knife as part of her effort to seek a so-called 'mommy makeover.'

AceShowbiz - Jacky Oh passed away from complications caused by cosmetic surgery. The TV star - whose real name was Jacklyn Smith - was famous for appearing on the MTV sketchy comedy show "Wild n Out" alongside Nick Cannon but passed away at the age of just 32 earlier this year.

A cause of death had been unclear and now a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to People that she died during a cosmetic procedure. A BET Media Group spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The statement went on to recall that Jacky - who is survived by her three children to Nova, six, Nala, two and 11-month-old Prince and their father, her longtime boyfriend, D.C. Young Fly - was a "tremendous mother" and the media group as well as its stars sent their condolences to the family.

It continued, "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

In her final Instagram post - which has since been deleted - showed she had been in the Californian city for a "mommy makeover" and teased her millions of followers that a YouTube video documenting the experience would be on the way.

In the caption of her last post, she wrote alongside a picture of herself posing with plastic surgeon Dr Zachary Okhah, "Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!"

