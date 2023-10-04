 

Jacky Oh's Doctor Won't Face Investigation Despite Her Fatal Complications From Plastic Surgery

After the 'Wild n Out' star was determined to have died from plastic surgery complications, now her death is ruled as accidental and her plastic surgeon won't face a criminal investigation.

AceShowbiz - Jacky Oh's death has been determined as accidental. The TV star - whose real name was Jacklyn Smith - was famed for appearing on the MTV sketchy comedy show "Wild n Out" alongside Nick Cannon but passed away at the age of just 32 earlier this year as a result of complications caused by cosmetic surgery but it has now been reported that her doctor will not face a criminal investigation over her death.

"The medical examiner ruled Jacky's death accidental, and homicide detectives will not launch a criminal investigation," the Miami Police Department told TMZ.

Initially, a cause of death had not been given but a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People on Friday, September 29 that she died during a cosmetic procedure.

A BET Media Group spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

  Editors' Pick

The statement went on to recall that Jacky - who is survived by her three children to Nova, six, Nala, two and 11-month-old Prince and their father, her longtime boyfriend, D.C. Young Fly - was a "tremendous mother" and the media group as well as its stars sent their condolences to the family.

It continued, "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

In her final Instagram post - which has since been deleted - showed she had been in the Californian city for a "mommy makeover" and teased her millions of followers that a YouTube video documenting the experience would be on the way.

In the caption of her last post, she wrote alongside a picture of herself posing with plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, "Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!"

