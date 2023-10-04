Jacky Oh's Doctor Won't Face Investigation Despite Her Fatal Complications From Plastic Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Wild n Out' star was determined to have died from plastic surgery complications, now her death is ruled as accidental and her plastic surgeon won't face a criminal investigation.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jacky Oh's death has been determined as accidental. The TV star - whose real name was Jacklyn Smith - was famed for appearing on the MTV sketchy comedy show "Wild n Out" alongside Nick Cannon but passed away at the age of just 32 earlier this year as a result of complications caused by cosmetic surgery but it has now been reported that her doctor will not face a criminal investigation over her death.

"The medical examiner ruled Jacky's death accidental, and homicide detectives will not launch a criminal investigation," the Miami Police Department told TMZ.

Initially, a cause of death had not been given but a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People on Friday, September 29 that she died during a cosmetic procedure.

A BET Media Group spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The statement went on to recall that Jacky - who is survived by her three children to Nova, six, Nala, two and 11-month-old Prince and their father, her longtime boyfriend, D.C. Young Fly - was a "tremendous mother" and the media group as well as its stars sent their condolences to the family.

It continued, "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

In her final Instagram post - which has since been deleted - showed she had been in the Californian city for a "mommy makeover" and teased her millions of followers that a YouTube video documenting the experience would be on the way.

In the caption of her last post, she wrote alongside a picture of herself posing with plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, "Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!"

You can share this post!