 

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie
Blumhouse Productions/Instagram
Movie

Filmmaker Jason Blum books a new release date for 'The Exorcist' sequel in order to avoid a box office face-off with the upcoming documentary about 'Eras' tour.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Blum feels "scared to death" of Taylor Swift. The 54-year-old producer's Blumhouse Productions have announced the decision to move the release of "The Exorcist: Believer" a week earlier to October 6 after the "Shake It Off" singer announced her "Eras" concert film would hit cinemas on October 13, and Jason explained it was "too risky" to hope viewers would take a chance on an "ExorSwift" double bill.

"The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift! We had this amazing Friday the 13th in October, which is the single best day to release a scary movie," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"Obviously, we moved off that [date] and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift. It was too risky to see if 'Exorswift' was going to take or not. People will still have the Exorswift opportunity, so maybe we got to have our cake and eat it, too."

  Editors' Pick

"The Exorcist: Believer]" is a continuation of the iconic horror franchise and Jason warned people to "be prepared" before they see the film because it's just as chilling as the 1973 original. He said, "The people who have seen it have said it checks all the boxes of the original and that you come out kind of shaken, so be prepared."

Ellen Burstyn returns to the series for the first time since William Friedkin's original film to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, and Jason credited director David Gordon Green for bringing her on board. He said, "I really give David Gordon Green credit for that. He was able to get Jamie Lee Curtis comfortable [on 2018's 'Halloween'], and David got Ellen to feel comfortable to join us in this iteration of her iconic movie."

Producer Ryan Turek added, "Where Jamie Lee Curtis will come in, kicking the door down and getting to know everybody, Ellen kind of floated in. We were very respectful and just made sure that everyone was on their A game."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down
Related Posts
'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

First 'The Exorcist: Believer' Trailer Unleashes Double Dose of Evilness

First 'The Exorcist: Believer' Trailer Unleashes Double Dose of Evilness

Ellen Burstyn Reveals the Only Reason Why She Agreed to Star in 'The Exorcist' Sequel

Ellen Burstyn Reveals the Only Reason Why She Agreed to Star in 'The Exorcist' Sequel

Latest News
'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Producer 'Scared to Death' of Box Office Showdown With Taylor Swift's Movie

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down
  • Sep 30, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Struggles to Put on Weight After Using Ozempic to Slim Down

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit
  • Sep 30, 2023

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Victim Insists She 'Never Cared About Money' Despite Settling Lawsuit

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk
  • Sep 30, 2023

'No Jumper' Host Adam22 Dragged After Dishing on Drake's Junk

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game
  • Sep 30, 2023

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout

Most Read
James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe
Movie

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

'Bambi' Scribe Explains Why Upcoming Remake Has to Be More Kid-Friendly Than Original

'Bambi' Scribe Explains Why Upcoming Remake Has to Be More Kid-Friendly Than Original

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

'No One Will Save You' Director Says Sequel Will Leave Him 'So Stressed Out'

'No One Will Save You' Director Says Sequel Will Leave Him 'So Stressed Out'

Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men

Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set