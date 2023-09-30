Jenelle Evans' Son Reported Missing for Third Time in Less Than Two Months

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality reportedly informs officers that her 14-year-old son, who has been having a hard time for the past two, three years, snuck out of the window on Thursday night, September 28 and didn't have a cell phone with him.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans' son Jace continued giving her a scare. It's unveiled that the teenager has been reported missing for a third time after he slipped out of a window on Thursday night, September 28.

Revealing the news was TMZ. Law enforcement sources informed the outlet that they were called to Jenelle's home at around 8 P.M. The "Teen Mom" alum allegedly told officers that her eldest child snuck out of the home, which is surrounded by woods, without a cell phone.

It has now been more than 16 hours since Jace went missing. The 14-year-old has also been added to a nationwide database for missing persons.

On August 15, Jenelle was left in panic as she reported her son as a runaway. At the time, the teen was last seen leaving school around 2:45 P.M. He was eventually located just hours later.

More than a week later, Jace was missing again after Jenelle wasn't able to contact him for several hours. Police later found the boy at a gas station that's only a 10-minute drive from the family home.

Jenelle has given a hint though as to why the teenager tried to escape. "A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," she said in a video shared on TikTok on August 30. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."

"My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years," the TV personality continued. "None of this has gone public because we're trying to keep his privacy. Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she's like, 'Oh we're just getting along, I'm just gonna give Jenelle back,' well, there was a big reason behind why I got him back."

"He's healthy and he's safe... Due to my son's mental health, none of this is going to be shared and I don't really want to go into detail with anything," she further elaborated. "So if you can kindly give us the privacy, give my son the privacy, right now, I'd appreciate it."

You can share this post!