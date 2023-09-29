Rick Ross and Meek Mill Prove They're 'Shaq and Kobe' of Rap on New Joint Single

YouTube Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross and Meek Mill have unleashed a new joint single called "Shaq & Kobe". The rappers dropped the track arrived on Friday, September 29 alongside its official music video.



The clip shows the two rap stars trading verses as they flaunt their luxurious lifestyle. The MMG founder's expensive cars and private jet are mostly featured in the music video.

Rick and Meek hit the stage together back in November 2022. The record executive served as one of Meek's special guests for the latter's "Dreams and Nightmares 10 Year" anniversary concert in Philadelphia.

The gig proved that there was no bad blood between the pair despite feud rumors. The speculations first emerged after DJ Akademiks told a story about an unnamed artist banning his boss from his birthday party.

Further fueling the speculations, the Philly native slammed one of his labels in October, "i haven't get paid from music and i don't know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!" He then fumed, "ask the record label? how much have you spent on how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist?"

In December, however, Rick divulged that his protege didn't aim the jab at him personally. In a new interview with "The Morning Hustle" radio show, Rick shared, "I'ma be honest, when Meek taking a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume is he's doing that at Atlantic Records. All we ever did was get paper and it's real easy to say a n***a name. Ain't nothing to-- you feel me?"

