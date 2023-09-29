 

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings
Even though the 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmakers admits that she continues to struggle with her own fame.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is constantly battling "impending-doom feelings." Even though the 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, the "bad guy" hitmaker admits that she continues to struggle with her own fame.

Asked if she ever wants to hide from the exposure, Billie told Allure magazine, "All the time. But I can do that. That's the thing about diving into the hurt, I don't need to do that." She shared, "I'm starting to do better, but I’ve not been doing so great, to be honest."

She continued, "For a while. I have impending-doom feelings most of the day. When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it's enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things. But you have to let it go."

Last year, Billie admitted to being "very depressed" during the early years of her career. The award-winning star struggled to enjoy her early success in the music business, but Billie is now in a much better frame of mind.

The singer, who was just 17 when she released her debut album, told the "Telekom Electronic Beats" podcast, "I really, really love it, and it’s really nice to be able to say that now, because I really didn’t love it for a couple of years. The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had."

Billie has made a series of behind-the-scenes changes over recent years and her entire outlook has been transformed. She explained, "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don't want to be here. Stupid little kid and I've made changes. Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn’t have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really, really enjoyable."

