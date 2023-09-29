 

Cardi B Begs to Go Home While Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

While answering questions in between eating the spicy wings, the Grammy-winning raptress recalls being so annoyed when she had to record the clean version of 'Bongos'.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B can't help panicking when eating spicy wings on "Hot Ones". Stopping by the show to grant her fans' wish, the rapper sacrifices her tongue and stomach as she takes on the challenge while answering questions from Sean Evans.

At one point in the episode which was released on Thursday, September 28, the Bronx femcee says that her tongue feels "drunk." She complains, "I'm trying to say something but I can't even focus on the f**king question!"

The "WAP" hitmaker even needs ice cream to cool her tongue after trying different kinds of hot sauce. But it's the last sauce that almost causes Cardi to have a breakdown. "I get panicked," she says while trying to answer the last question, "so it's like you know like if something's really spicy I feel like I can't breathe. Oh s**t."

She then jokingly says, "I just wanna go home to my kids. This is crazy," before finishing her ice cream.

During the interview, Cardi recalls being so annoyed when she had to record the clean version of "Bongos", her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. "It's annoying! So annoying!" she confesses. "Like how upset... because I just did it like practically two weeks ago. And I was so over it! Because you know my new song, I be like, 'N***a eat this a** like a plum.' So you know, I'm doing the clean version and I'm like alright, 'Baby eat it up like a plum!' "

"And [the label is like], 'No, you still can't play that for pop radio,' " she continues sharing. "And I'm like, 'Baby eat these peaches and plums.' And I was so over it! [I was] like, 'I cannot say that. That's sounds so corny!' That sounded like a Kidz Bop, whatever my son [listens to]. But I have no choice so, 'Baby eat these peaches and plums!' "

The 30-year-old also reveals her fascination with Franklin D. Roosevelt and World War II. "I don't know why, I'm obsessed with war," she says, before recounting her visit to the 32nd president's house, "I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke. That's crazy to me! Like, I'm really here!"

When giving her take on aliens, she gets deep as pondering, "If aliens are real and they're smarter than us, I just feel like, why haven t they invaded us? Aliens, if they're smart, they know how humans are. Humans are despicable! They want to take over everything."

Her struggles to eat the spicy wings aside, Cardi says that she "had a good time" answering the "amazing" questions.

