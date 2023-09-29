 

Sharon Osbourne Starves Herself 'at Least Three Days a Week'

Sharon Osbourne Starves Herself 'at Least Three Days a Week'
Celebrity

The Osbourne matriarch opens up about her eating habits in a new episode of her family podcast, revealing that she deprives herself of food 'at least three days a week.'

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne doesn't eat "at least three days a week." The 70-year-old star - who has previously confessed to using controversial drug Ozempic to lose nearly 30lbs - has once again opened up about her weight loss and eating habits, this time in a conversation about preparing for Doomsday.

She spoke with guest Jason Kennedy, on "The Osbournes Podcast" in a clip shared by DailyMail.com, about how the world would descend into chaos if people missed nine meals in a row.

He explained, "If you have something that someone wants, they'll kill you for it. You know how far away we are as a society from complete and utter breakdowns? Nine meals. When you break it down, you are nine meals away from complete and utter breakdown. That's three days of breakfast, lunch and dinner. That goes away for people, they go three days without eating, they will murder each other, their neighbors, everything."

  Editors' Pick

Sharon replied, "God, I do that every week. At least three days without eating."

Her comments come after she admitted she is much thinner than she wanted to be after losing too much weight. Appearing on "Piers Morgan's Uncensored" last week, she said, "It's just time to stop, I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon."

She had previously admitted she is determined to find a "healthy balance" with her weight. And earlier this month, Sharon insisted that using Ozempic to lose weight isn't "cheating." The former "The X Factor" judge - who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne - urged people to "lighten up" about the use of the drug.

She told DailyMail.com, "People think that it's a way of cheating, because you didn't work out for three hours a day, or you don't have some brilliant new trainer so you're cheating. It's not cheating. It's just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don't get it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rina Sawayama Had Intense Therapy After Being Groomed by Her Teacher at Age 17

Cher Holding Hands With AE in Paris Following Reconciliation
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' by Plastic Surgeries

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' by Plastic Surgeries

Sharon Osbourne Halts Weight Loss Journey After Becoming Too Skinny

Sharon Osbourne Halts Weight Loss Journey After Becoming Too Skinny

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Haven't Decided on Baby's Name
  • Sep 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Haven't Decided on Baby's Name

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience
  • Sep 29, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Cher Holding Hands With AE in Paris Following Reconciliation
  • Sep 29, 2023

Cher Holding Hands With AE in Paris Following Reconciliation

Sharon Osbourne Starves Herself 'at Least Three Days a Week'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Starves Herself 'at Least Three Days a Week'

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Most Read
Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name