Sharon Osbourne Starves Herself 'at Least Three Days a Week'

The Osbourne matriarch opens up about her eating habits in a new episode of her family podcast, revealing that she deprives herself of food 'at least three days a week.'

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne doesn't eat "at least three days a week." The 70-year-old star - who has previously confessed to using controversial drug Ozempic to lose nearly 30lbs - has once again opened up about her weight loss and eating habits, this time in a conversation about preparing for Doomsday.

She spoke with guest Jason Kennedy, on "The Osbournes Podcast" in a clip shared by DailyMail.com, about how the world would descend into chaos if people missed nine meals in a row.

He explained, "If you have something that someone wants, they'll kill you for it. You know how far away we are as a society from complete and utter breakdowns? Nine meals. When you break it down, you are nine meals away from complete and utter breakdown. That's three days of breakfast, lunch and dinner. That goes away for people, they go three days without eating, they will murder each other, their neighbors, everything."

Sharon replied, "God, I do that every week. At least three days without eating."

Her comments come after she admitted she is much thinner than she wanted to be after losing too much weight. Appearing on "Piers Morgan's Uncensored" last week, she said, "It's just time to stop, I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon."

She had previously admitted she is determined to find a "healthy balance" with her weight. And earlier this month, Sharon insisted that using Ozempic to lose weight isn't "cheating." The former "The X Factor" judge - who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne - urged people to "lighten up" about the use of the drug.

She told DailyMail.com, "People think that it's a way of cheating, because you didn't work out for three hours a day, or you don't have some brilliant new trainer so you're cheating. It's not cheating. It's just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don't get it."

