Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne had a special announcement for fans on his 41st birthday. To celebrate his latest milestone, the "No Love" rapper took to social media to reveal the tracklist for his upcoming album, "Tha Fix Before Tha VI".

On Wednesday, September 27, the emcee shared the cover art of the project on his Instagram page. Among the tracks to be featured on the new set are "Act Up" ft. Jon Batiste, "Birds", "Slip", "Kat Food", "Tuxedo" ft. Euro and "Chanel No. 5".

The Young Money founder, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also confirmed the album's release date in the caption. "Tha Fix Before Tha VI – 9/29," he simply penned.

