 

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album
Instagram
Music

Among the tracks to be featured on Wayne's new set are 'Act Up' featuring Jon Batiste, 'Birds', 'Slip', 'Kat Food', Tuxedo' featuring Euro and 'Chanel No. 5'.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne had a special announcement for fans on his 41st birthday. To celebrate his latest milestone, the "No Love" rapper took to social media to reveal the tracklist for his upcoming album, "Tha Fix Before Tha VI".

On Wednesday, September 27, the emcee shared the cover art of the project on his Instagram page. Among the tracks to be featured on the new set are "Act Up" ft. Jon Batiste, "Birds", "Slip", "Kat Food", "Tuxedo" ft. Euro and "Chanel No. 5".

  Editors' Pick

The Young Money founder, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also confirmed the album's release date in the caption. "Tha Fix Before Tha VI – 9/29," he simply penned.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare
Related Posts
Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media

Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media

Lil Wayne Explains Why He Was 'Scared' Asking Eminem for a Collaboration

Lil Wayne Explains Why He Was 'Scared' Asking Eminem for a Collaboration

Lil Wayne Admits He Can't Remember His Songs Due to Bad Memory

Lil Wayne Admits He Can't Remember His Songs Due to Bad Memory

Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage Mid-Show Because of Uninterested Crowd

Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage Mid-Show Because of Uninterested Crowd

Latest News
Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Exposes His Identity

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album
  • Sep 28, 2023

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce Losing Child Support Battle

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix