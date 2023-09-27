Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Celebrity

Maya Benberry, who once appeared on E! dating reality series, 'Catching Kelce', alongside 49 other women, says in a new interview that she can only share advice based on 'the man that I knew him to be when we dated.'

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend's attempt to save Taylor Swift from him has backfired. After Maya Benberry warned the "Red" artist that he's a "cheater," sources close to the athlete accused Maya of clout chasing.

Maya spoke up against Travis when speaking to DailyMail.com. "Once a cheater always a cheater," she said. "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!"

"I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Maya added. She said she can only share advice based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated" and noted, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

Responding to Maya's statement, sources told TMZ, that Maya and Travis haven't spoken in about five years. The sources also dubbed her interview "a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame."

Maya once appeared on E! dating reality series, "Catching Kelce", alongside 49 other women. They only dated for a few months following the show. Soon after they parted ways, Maya accused Travis of cheating on her in a series of since-deleted tweets.

At the time, the life coach appeared to call out the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs for dating Kayla Nicole. "When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for 6…" she allegedly wrote.

Travis himself dated Nicole on and off between 2017 and 2022. While he never reacted to Maya's allegation, the NFL star once shut down cheating accusations he faced during a brief breakup with Kayla in 2020. "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up... take all your hatred somewhere else please," he declared at the time.

That aside, Travis now seemingly enjoys his time with Taylor amid their alleged blossoming romance. The pop star even cheered on the footballer during his team's game against the Chicago Bears. Wearing his team's red-and-white jacket, the singer joined his mom Donna Kelce in the private box, chatting and laughing with her throughout the game.

You can share this post!