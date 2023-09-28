 

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

The Princess of Wales debuts her curtain bangs when she makes a public service appearance at a specialist center to meet children with special educational needs and disabilities.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton has shown off her new hairstyle. After getting a hair transformation, the Princess of Wales looked stunning with her fresh hairdo, which she debuted during a public service appearance in Sittingbourne, England for her "Shaping Us" campaign.

On Wednesday, September 27, the 41-year-old flaunted the result of her hair transformation when she arrived at a specialist center in Kent Portage. In pictures making their rounds online, she traded her signature chest-length tresses for curtain bangs.

In the photos, Kate looked fresh as she styled her long brown hair into a stylish low bun. She framed the upper part of her face with her shorter bangs which she parted in the middle.

For the occasion, Kate opted to wear a semi-formal look. She donned a beige tee that came with a high neck design and long sleeves. Over the top, she put on a long-sleeved red blazer which was embellished with a number of golden buttons.

Kate also sported a pair of long navy blue tailored ankle-length pants and black flat ballet shoes. To complete the look, Kate added a pair of small golden hoop earrings, a ring and wrist watch.

On that day, Kate made an appearance during a family portage session at the specialist center, which provides "a service in England and Wales for children with special educational needs and disabilities from birth until preschool age."

During the event, Kate interacted with a number of children and their parents as documented in a video that she uploaded via Instagram later on that day. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption of the post, "A fun-filled sensory session in Sittingbourne meeting incredible portage staff and the families they support. A truly wholesome afternoon!"

Kate also let out a number of photos from the event in a joint post with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhoods' Instagram account. Accompanying the snaps, she and the foundation explained the importance of support for parents of young children with special educational needs and disabilities.

"Providing strong support for parents and carers during their children's earliest years is essential and can have a life-changing impact. It was wonderful to meet families and their portage practitioners today! Portage is an essential service for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and their families," they penned.

"There are currently over 100 Portage services across England and Wales, supporting families and their young children to learn together, play together, participate and be included in their communities," they continued. "Thank you to all the trained @nationalportageassociation practitioners working with families and providing the support that helps in #ShapingUs for the rest of our lives."

