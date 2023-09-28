Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Starpix/INSTARimages/Cover/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum is seen with her wedding ring back on when stepping out of the 'Shake It Off' singer's Tribeca townhouse with her two daughters after agreeing to temporarily keep her kids in the state.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has proven to be a generous friend amid Sophie Turner's contentious divorce from Joe Jonas. The singer/songwriter is believed to be letting the British actress crash into her New York City home as Sophie continues to hash out details of her divorce from her estranged husband.

On Wednesday, September 27, the "Game of Thrones" alum was seen stepping out of Taylor's Tribeca townhouse with her two daughters, Willa, three, and Delphine, one. The actress went makeup free as she helped get her kids into a black SUV waiting on the street.

The 27-year-old beauty looked in good spirits as she said goodbye to her little ones, before going back into the apartment. She kept it low-key in a black sweatshirt and yellow shorts with blue Nike sneakers while her hair was pulled back in a messy bun. What's interesting was that she put on her wedding ring again after having not worn the diamond sparkler since confirming her split from Joe earlier this month.

Prior to crashing into Taylor's pad, Sophie had reportedly been staying at the St. Regis Hotel with her daughters. She and Joe recently agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being. Court documents stated that the parents "have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions... pending further order of this Court."

Sophie seemingly sent her daughters off to be with their father Joe. On the same day, the Jonas Brothers member was seen loading his eldest daughter Willa as the two were headed out to a birthday party. Delphine was not seen with them though.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 allegedly after witnessing his wife saying or doing something that made him realize their four-year marriage was over. What he heard Sophie say on Ring camera is now revealed. A source tells Us Weekly the camera caught the blonde actress badmouthing Joe to a pal. "It wasn't anything more than that," the source notes, "but that was the final straw."

