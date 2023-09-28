'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

20th Century Fox Movie

Director Gareth Edwards has no plan to make a follow-up story to his latest feature film about artificial intelligence as he is adamant to make the movie a 'self-contained thing.'

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gareth Edwards doesn't want to make a sequel to "The Creator". The 48-year-old director sits at the helm for the sci-fi thriller with artificial intelligence at the centre of the story but does not want to expand into a series as he loves endings as a film fan.

"We had a lot of material. We shot a lot. And okay, so look, I would love to go back to this world. There are so many things that I didn't get to do that I would absolutely love to do," Gareth said in an interview with Screen Rant.

"But my girlfriend's a massive, when we sit and we have some dinner or something, let's watch something. She wants to watch TV shows. I want to watch films. And the other day I was like, 'Well, what's your problem? What's going on here?' And I thought about it."

"I was like endings, my favourite part of the story is the end. My favourite part of a joke is the punchline. And so I just want it to be this self-contained thing. So I mean, it's a high-class problem. If someone ever came up and said, 'We want a sequel.' That'd be a really good problem to have. But it is not the plan. No."

Gareth has previously helmed movies such as "Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" but felt restricted behind the camera on big-budget flicks and opted to step back from Hollywood as a result.

He told SFX magazine, "I got to make a very low-budget science fiction film with 'Monsters', and I realised there were some serious advantages to having no money. It was kind of a shock to have all the money you could ever want, and still be limited. I felt like I could somehow get that big bag of cash and send it back in time to me when I was making 'Monsters', the possibilities would have been infinite."

