 

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 44-year-old 'So What?' hitmaker lets online haters know how blessed she was to be able to grow older although the singer insists she still feels young.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink blasted a social media troll who slammed her as "old." The 44-year-old pop idol responded to the user who said the "So What?" hitmaker has "got old" by reminding them it is a privilege to live a long life and quipped that she gets a kick out of annoying "strangers just by existing."

"Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able. To still [redacted] off complete strangers just by existing. [redacted] yeah times 44!" she hit back on X (formerly Twitter).

The "Just Like Fire" hitmaker recently mocked a troll who used an Eddie Izzard photo to wish her a happy birthday. Pink celebrated her 44th birthday in September and slammed the "hateful" post which compared her and the 61-year-old comedian's looks on social media.

  Editors' Pick

She replied, "Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I've never met you, I don't know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don't know you. Congrats. You're no one."

She pointed out that despite some "anonymous, lonely" people sending hate on social media, a lot of others are "rad." The singer continued, "What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad."

And Pink also insisted the troll could have chosen a much "worse" photo to try and insult her with, rather than choosing the picture of Eddie from her appearance at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in July 2022.

She added, "MOST IMPORTANTLY - what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could've chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f***o. At least be creative next time dum dum."

Earlier this year, Eddie - who has used she/her pronouns since 2020 - revealed she has added Suzy to her moniker after wanting the name since she was 10 years old. Speaking at a recording of Matt Forde's "Political Party" podcast, the comedian and politician said, "I'm Eddie."

"There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard. That's how I'm gonna roll so people can choose what they want, they can't make a mistake, they can't go wrong."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
Related Posts
Pink Gives Away Thousands of Banned Books at Her Show

Pink Gives Away Thousands of Banned Books at Her Show

Pink Almost Died From Overdose After She Binged on 'All Kinds of Things' at Rave Party

Pink Almost Died From Overdose After She Binged on 'All Kinds of Things' at Rave Party

Pink Promises 'Incredible Show' to Make Up for Postponed Vancouver Concerts

Pink Promises 'Incredible Show' to Make Up for Postponed Vancouver Concerts

Pink Sincerely Apologizes for Postponing Concerts Due to Family Medical Emergency

Pink Sincerely Apologizes for Postponing Concerts Due to Family Medical Emergency

Latest News
Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere
  • Dec 15, 2023

Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
  • Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
  • Dec 15, 2023

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards
  • Dec 15, 2023

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs