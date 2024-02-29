Pink's Daughter Willow Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pink's daughter Willow Sage Hart has surprised social media users with her dramatic hair transformation. The first child of the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker confidently struck a number of poses with her new hairstyle.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 44-year-old songstress took to Instagram to release a series of photos and a video from her and Willow's meet-up with female soccer player Lydia Williams. In the pictures and clip, it could be seen that the 12-year-old had traded her long blonde tresses for a buzz cut while still maintaining the color of her hair.

In one of the two snaps, Pink, Willow and Lydia were captured posing for a group picture together. Another photo saw the mother and daughter duo showing off their gifts from Lydia. Each of them was holding a personalized jersey with their names printed on its backside.

The footage, meanwhile, documented Pink, Willow and her brother Jameson meeting Lydia. Pink was filmed sharing a friendly hug with Lydia before the singer introduced her two children to the athlete. Lydia was then seen handing the light purple jerseys to Pink and Willow.

In the photos and videos, Pink looked stunning in a sparkling bodysuit. She opted to wear a sleeveless gray one-piece with white graphics all over it. To enhance the look, she added a pair of silver high boots and a pair of earrings. In addition, her short purple hair stood out among her whole look.

In the meantime, Willow was sporting a casual outfit, consisting of a short-sleeved white-and-black tee that came with graphics on its front side, and a pair of long black pants, which had red-and-black checkered patterns on their pockets and front sides. She completed the look with a pair of platform shoes and kept her belongings in a black backpack.

Accompanying the post, Pink wrote in the caption, "Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys. @mackenziearnold sorry you couldn't join us, but we'll be cheering you on this week!"

Pink and Willow were showered with praise by Instagram users after the "Raise Your Glass" singer uploaded the video. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "Willow is such a gorgeous sweet girl just like her Mum." Another marveled, "It's beautiful that you let your daughter figure out who she is for herself."

