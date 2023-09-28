Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Instagram Celebrity

A woman, who previously leaked receipts of her alleged relationship with Teyana Taylor's estranged husband, now shares a screenshot of his text messages to her after the previous expose.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iman Shumpert has apparently been left enraged after his alleged side chick spilled the beans on their supposedly secret relationship. The former NBA star has reportedly fumed after the woman leaked receipts of their alleged affair.

Not done exposing Teyana Taylor's husband, the woman has shared screenshots of her alleged recent text conversation with Iman, in which he lashed out at her. "After that fake a** lame a** bottom of the barrel a** bulls**t u did," he allegedly wrote. "Ur a joke. A mistake to have been in my space."

The woman defended herself, claiming that she "felt used" by the former basketball player, but he replied, "Disgusting move. I truly don't wish u luck. U suck and u lame to me for that. Like truly corny. After swearing u not that type of person."

The woman wrote back, "You played me, it's cool I wish you well though." Still angry, he snapped back, "Don't wish me nothin. Don't use ur religion to pray for me nothing. Don't talk about being a mom. Nun like that. U weird af. On everything I love. U have no idea."

Previously, Gossip of the City claimed the woman provided them with screenshots of Iman's alleged text messages to her. To the popular blog, the woman, who is only described as a Latina, claimed that he frequently brought the sideline chick around his children and even took her to his mother's house. While she had nothing but good things to say about Iman, she claimed that she was put off by his "weird" friends.

"he really was my dawg really is a good person he flew me out but his friends are weird," the woman wrote to the blog account. She further described him, "He hangs around a lot of chicks and he gossips. They been at it for a while so I'm not surprised the whole time I was with him she never called him she called his mom on her birthday. I was at his momma house." Iman allegedly dated the woman from February until August of this year.

Meanwhile, when announcing her split from Iman on September 17, Teyana insisted that infidelity was not the cause. "AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," she penned on Instagram, before clarifying, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

