Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding

When attending her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge's wedding to Michelle Dockery with her beau Martin McDonagh, the 'Fleabag' star has an engagement-like band on the ring finger of her left hand.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge has sparked engagement rumors with Martin McDonagh. The "Fleabag" star was caught on camera wearing a ring on that finger when she attended her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge's wedding to Michelle Dockery.

The 38-year-old actress was speculated to have been engaged to her longtime partner Martin after she was spotted at the nuptials, which took place at St Nicholas church in North London on Saturday, September 23, along with Martin. During the event, she was apparently wearing an engagement-like band on the ring finger of her left hand.

In pictures obtained and published by Page Six, Phoebe's ring could be seen clearly when she attempted to adjust her black scarf. Another photo, which was taken in a different spot at the wedding, also showed her sporting the sparkling jewelry piece on the same finger.

In the meantime, Martin appeared to have hid his hands inside pockets of his pants in one of the snaps. The 53-year-old filmmaker was photographed walking next to Phoebe. He looked clean in a long-sleeved white button up shirt, a navy suit, matching tie, a pair of glossy black leather pointed-toe shoes and black shades.

All the while, Phoebe went with a more colorful outfit. She looked stunning in a hot pink vest that came with a plunging neckline. Over it, she donned an unbuttoned matching blazer that had long sleeves and a pair of matching wide-leg tailored pants. Her trousers were long enough to cover her shoes and feet. Completing the look, she added a black scarf, a pair of black sunglasses and a cream beach hat with black bow tie.

Phoebe and Martin first sparked romance rumors back in 2017. The two went public with their romantic relationship in 2018. At that time, they shared a kiss at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards after he won the best drama and best screenplay for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

While the couple has been keeping their romance under tight wraps, Phoebe shared a glimpse of her relationship with Martin in a June interview. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she gushed over him by saying, "And also, I just really, really fancy him. So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur."

