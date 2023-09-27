 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

When attending her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge's wedding to Michelle Dockery with her beau Martin McDonagh, the 'Fleabag' star has an engagement-like band on the ring finger of her left hand.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge has sparked engagement rumors with Martin McDonagh. The "Fleabag" star was caught on camera wearing a ring on that finger when she attended her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge's wedding to Michelle Dockery.

The 38-year-old actress was speculated to have been engaged to her longtime partner Martin after she was spotted at the nuptials, which took place at St Nicholas church in North London on Saturday, September 23, along with Martin. During the event, she was apparently wearing an engagement-like band on the ring finger of her left hand.

In pictures obtained and published by Page Six, Phoebe's ring could be seen clearly when she attempted to adjust her black scarf. Another photo, which was taken in a different spot at the wedding, also showed her sporting the sparkling jewelry piece on the same finger.

  Editors' Pick

In the meantime, Martin appeared to have hid his hands inside pockets of his pants in one of the snaps. The 53-year-old filmmaker was photographed walking next to Phoebe. He looked clean in a long-sleeved white button up shirt, a navy suit, matching tie, a pair of glossy black leather pointed-toe shoes and black shades.

All the while, Phoebe went with a more colorful outfit. She looked stunning in a hot pink vest that came with a plunging neckline. Over it, she donned an unbuttoned matching blazer that had long sleeves and a pair of matching wide-leg tailored pants. Her trousers were long enough to cover her shoes and feet. Completing the look, she added a black scarf, a pair of black sunglasses and a cream beach hat with black bow tie.

Phoebe and Martin first sparked romance rumors back in 2017. The two went public with their romantic relationship in 2018. At that time, they shared a kiss at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards after he won the best drama and best screenplay for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

While the couple has been keeping their romance under tight wraps, Phoebe shared a glimpse of her relationship with Martin in a June interview. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she gushed over him by saying, "And also, I just really, really fancy him. So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'
Related Posts
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shoots Down Rumors That She Will Direct Next James Bond Movie

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shoots Down Rumors That She Will Direct Next James Bond Movie

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Her Way to Overcome Theater Stage Fright

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Her Way to Overcome Theater Stage Fright

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Talks to Develop Spin-Off About James Bond's Daughter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Talks to Develop Spin-Off About James Bond's Daughter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgets Giant Penis Display Until Awkward Visit From Delivery Man

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgets Giant Penis Display Until Awkward Visit From Delivery Man

Latest News
'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends
  • Sep 27, 2023

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost
  • Sep 27, 2023

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her
  • Sep 27, 2023

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris
  • Sep 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London
  • Sep 27, 2023

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down