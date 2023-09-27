Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner 'on Speaking Terms' After Settling Their Divorce

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Celebrity

The two-time Academy Awards winner and his former spouse, who share three kids together, reportedly do not have a plan to rekindle their romance despite managing to fix their relationship.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly getting better between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. The "Yellowstone" star and his ex-wife, who were previously fighting each other in court following their spit, are reportedly on "speaking terms" now after they reached a divorce agreement.

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. "They are now on speaking terms. Things are better," a source told the outlet, adding that the former couple "didn't want it to get ugly for the kids' sake."

Despite managing to fix their relationship, Kevin and Christine do not have a plan to rekindle their romance. "There won't be a reconciliation. They're moving on," said the insider.

Kevin, who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12, with Christine, was said to have been "thrilled that the negotiations are over." The source went on to reveal, "At the end of the day, Christine is the mother to his children and he didn't want to fight anymore."

The two-time Academy Awards winner and his former spouse reached an agreement to settle their divorce around a week prior. As part of the agreement, their prenup is enforced.

A judge previously agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for the exes' children, setting his monthly payments at $63,209, falling far short of Christine's request for $175,057. Although it didn't go as Christine's plan, she reportedly was "the one who wanted to settle things outside of court in the first place" for the sake of their kids.

"Christine didn't really have a choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power. Had she continued fighting, she would risk losing everything," a source told Daily Mail. "Christine said it is what it is. That she won't miss going to court and having sleepless nights. She said for the kids it's a win because no child wants to go thru this, let alone in public."

