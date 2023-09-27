 

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner 'on Speaking Terms' After Settling Their Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner 'on Speaking Terms' After Settling Their Divorce
Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch
Celebrity

The two-time Academy Awards winner and his former spouse, who share three kids together, reportedly do not have a plan to rekindle their romance despite managing to fix their relationship.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly getting better between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. The "Yellowstone" star and his ex-wife, who were previously fighting each other in court following their spit, are reportedly on "speaking terms" now after they reached a divorce agreement.

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. "They are now on speaking terms. Things are better," a source told the outlet, adding that the former couple "didn't want it to get ugly for the kids' sake."

Despite managing to fix their relationship, Kevin and Christine do not have a plan to rekindle their romance. "There won't be a reconciliation. They're moving on," said the insider.

  Editors' Pick

Kevin, who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12, with Christine, was said to have been "thrilled that the negotiations are over." The source went on to reveal, "At the end of the day, Christine is the mother to his children and he didn't want to fight anymore."

The two-time Academy Awards winner and his former spouse reached an agreement to settle their divorce around a week prior. As part of the agreement, their prenup is enforced.

A judge previously agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for the exes' children, setting his monthly payments at $63,209, falling far short of Christine's request for $175,057. Although it didn't go as Christine's plan, she reportedly was "the one who wanted to settle things outside of court in the first place" for the sake of their kids.

"Christine didn't really have a choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power. Had she continued fighting, she would risk losing everything," a source told Daily Mail. "Christine said it is what it is. That she won't miss going to court and having sleepless nights. She said for the kids it's a win because no child wants to go thru this, let alone in public."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'
Related Posts
Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Reach Divorce Agreement Following Bitter Dispute

Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Reach Divorce Agreement Following Bitter Dispute

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Latest News
Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post
  • Sep 27, 2023

Blac Chyna Debuts New BF Derrick Milano in Sweet Instagram Post

Michael Palin Appreciates His 'Monty Python' Co-Stars' 'Very Sincere' Reactions to His Wife's Death
  • Sep 27, 2023

Michael Palin Appreciates His 'Monty Python' Co-Stars' 'Very Sincere' Reactions to His Wife's Death

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Charlize Theron Can Feel 'Alone' as a Mother
  • Sep 27, 2023

Charlize Theron Can Feel 'Alone' as a Mother

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner 'on Speaking Terms' After Settling Their Divorce
  • Sep 27, 2023

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner 'on Speaking Terms' After Settling Their Divorce

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Most Read
Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen Leaving Arrowhead Stadium Together After Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen Leaving Arrowhead Stadium Together After Chiefs Game

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune